Mahindra XUV300 Facelift officially teased ahead of launch: Watch video
News

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift officially teased ahead of launch: Check video

automobile

A prominent T-GDI badging on the vehicle, confirming that the updated XUV300 will come with the long-delayed 1.2-litre mStallion direct-injection turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra XUV 300 Facelift

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift officially teased ahead of launch: Check video

Domestic car maker Mahindra has officially teased the XUV300 facelift on their social media handle. The teaser has been posted on Mahindra Auto Global’s Instagram page. A prominent T-GDI badging on the vehicle, confirming that the updated XUV300 will come with the long-delayed 1.2-litre mStallion direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. The Mahindra XUV300 facelift will get the new “Twin Peaks” logo and will feature a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs and more. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Details here

Inside the car one can expect the new XUV300 facelift’s dashboard to get a touchup. It could also offer a new touchscreen infotainment system with Mahindra’s AdrenoX connected-car tech. The upcoming compact SUV is likely to launch around Diwali or early next year and it will be offered with a slight premium pricing over the outgoing model. Once launched, it will compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and more.

(image: RushLane)

Currently, Mahindra XUV300 is available in Red Rage, Dast Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Pearl White and Aqua Marine shades. Buyers also have an option of dual-tone Aqua Marine and Red Rage colours with the White roof. However, the 2023 XUV 300 will receive a new Blue colour schemes with the contrasting White roof.

(Credit: rushlane)

The Mahindra XUV300 is the first vehicle from the Mahindra to receive a 5-star rating from GNCAP. The compact SUV comes loaded with safety features, including six airbags in the top variant. The XUV300 received a 5-star rating in the AOP category with a score of 16.42 out of the maximum 17 points. The vehicle scored a 4-star rating in the COP category with 37.44 out of the maximum 49 points.

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 200 newton metres of peak torque while the diesel engine pumps out 115 bhp and churns out a class-leading torque of 300 newton metres. A 6-speed gearbox is standard and there will be no automatic for now. In terms of dimensions, the XUV300 is 3990 mm long, 1820 mm wide and 1620 mm tall. Its wheelbase is measured at 2620 mm which gives it the largest footprint in the segment. The XUV300 has a ground clearance of 180 millimetres.

  Published Date: August 25, 2022 1:30 PM IST
