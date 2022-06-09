Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to debut in India soon, will challenge Tata Nexon's supremacy

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is reportedly planning to launch long-awaited Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, which was showcased for the first time during the Auto Expo 2020. Recently, Mahindra got a certification from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) for a new version of XUV300. As per report, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will most likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill that will be tuned to produce 128bhp. The motor will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

The upcoming XUV300 Sportz may have an output of 128bhp and will be offered in four variants – W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). Currently, the Mahindra XUV300 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both the motors are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to Kia: Check top 5 best-selling car brands in India

The new Mahindra XUV300 will continue to offer features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and steering modes. It will also offer cruise control, push start-stop button, sunroof, all-four-wheel disc brakes and leather upholstery. Also Read - Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4×4 SUV: Check images

Mahindra is also planning to launch the fully electric version of its XUV 300 SUV in the market in the first quarter of next year. The company also announced that it will unveil its electric vehicle business strategy, ‘Born Electric Vision’ of EV concept in August this year.

MEB electric platform and its components allow car manufacturers to build their portfolio of electrified vehicles, quickly and cost-effectively. Also Read – Top 5 safest cars in India with detailed Global NCAP scores

“We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year,” M&M executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said at a media conference recently.

He said that though it is called the electric version of XUV 300, it is a 4.2 meter in length vehicle and not sub-4 meter. Jejurikar said the company is going to reveal the ‘Born Electric Vision’ in the UK on August 15. Jejurikar said the recently launched XUV 700 has seen only 10-12 per cent cancellations despite a waiting period of 18-24 months.

“XUV 700 has been a huge success and even with the kind of period we have now, which is 18-24 months and despite producing 5,000 vehicles a month, we are getting bookings of more than 9,000-10,000 units every month,” he said.

He, however, said that as the company ramps up the capacity with semiconductors supplies expected to improve further, the wait period will come down.

Mahindra & Mahindra recently reported nearly five-fold jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,192 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 245 crore in the year-ago period, it said. Revenue grew 28 per cent to Rs 17,124 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 13,356 crore in March quarter 2020-21, it added.