Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV revealed to rival Tata Nexon EV: Check all details
News

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV unveiled to rival Tata Nexon EV: Check all details

automobile

Mahindra has finally stepped into the electric vehicle segment with the XUV400 electric. The new electric SUV has been launched at the eve of World EV Day. With this new offering Mahindra finally has

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched

Mahindra has finally stepped into the electric vehicle segment with the XUV400 electric. The new electric SUV has been launched at the eve of World EV Day. With this new offering Mahindra finally has a competitor for Nexon EV. The new EV is part of the XUV recently announced in the UK. The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

Test drives for the vehicle will begin from December 2022 and bookings will commence from first week of January 2023 at both Mahindra dealerships as well as online. Deliveries of the XUV400 are scheduled to begin from end of January 2023. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi. Also Read - World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

The Mahindra XUV400 is will sit in the C-segment SUV category. The XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 at 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm. It offers a boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). At 1821 mm, it is also the widest e-SUV in the category.  Also Read - EV makers react to Centre's battery safety norms to address consumers' fears

The performance of the XUV400 makes it the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

A full-charge delivers range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells. The car takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

 The XUV400 comes with a signature trim accent in satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers. The market too is extremely receptive for a clean, enjoyable and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of the World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.”

Speaking on the development of the XUV400 e-SUV, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “We started the development of the XUV400 by leveraging Mahindra’s R&D capability with teams spread across Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. We have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions along with testing of its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies to ensure seamless experience for our customers. The XUV400 is based on our hugely successful XUV300 platform, which has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with BlueSense Plus app for control of vehicle functions and status on mobile application, the XUV400 is a fun, peppy and stylish e-SUV for all those who are future-ready.”The Mahindra Group has committed to being Net Zero carbon by 2040, and electric vehicles have a major role to play in this endeavour. Other than introducing a world-class electric SUV range under the Born Electric vision, the group is also supplementing it with access to an extensive fast charging infrastructure in the country and charger options with the product.

 

 

 

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 8:32 PM IST
