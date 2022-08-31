Mahindra Xuv400 Electric To Be Revealed In Few Days New Official Teaser Released Watch Video

Mahindra has revealed the first teaser for the XUV400 electric and has also announced the date when the new e-SUV will be unveiled. Mahindra XUV400 electric will be unveiled on September 8. The announcement has been accompanied by a short teaser video that gives a glimpse of the upcoming Mahindra car. The new Mahindra XUV400 electric will be competing directly with the Tata Nexon EV. The Nexon EV has enjoyed dominance in the uncontested electric SUV segment. The XUV400 electric will surely come with a competitive price tag to attract buyers. Also Read - This electric vehicle maker has surpassed Tesla and it will soon launch EVs in India

The new Mahindra XUV400 electric will be launched during world EV day. We are still unsure if Mahindra will reveal the price of the new EV on September 8.

The official Twitter handle of Mahindra XUV400 has shared the teaser. We get to see the ouline of the new SUV. To emphasize the electric powertrain of the SUV we get a shot of the charging plug attached to the electric vehicle. We also see the front fascia of the SUV. Mahindra will use the new Twin Peaks logo on the XUV400 Electric. The car also gets DRL and projector headlamps to make the front look more attractive. The copper-colored Twin Peaks logo is shown in all its glory along with engravings of 'X' on what would normally be an air intake and the grille. Considering that it's an electric vehicle, we know Mahindra will cover up the front grille for a better frag coefficient.

The tweet said, “Hey, there. Something’s to be revealed this World EV Day, and yes, it’s electric. Want to know more? Keep watching this space.”

The new XUV400 EV is expected to come with a length of 4.2m as there is no advantage of shrinking it below 4 meters for EVs. This will also address one of the biggest sore points of the XUV300, which is a small boot. The XUV400 EV spotted in the video comes with a noticeably bigger tail gate. While in the XUV300, the boot is cut flat over the wheels, the one in spy video and even the one showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 had a curvier back.

When comparing the XUV400 EV with the electric XUV 300 EV showcased at the Auto Expo event, we can see a lot of similarities, in the headlamp cluster. However, the air intake vents have been changed. The rest of the setup continues to remain the same. The interiors seem to be similar to the current version of the XUV300. However, we expect it to get many additional features to justify the increased pricing.