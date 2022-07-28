Mahindra XUV300-based electric car was first spotted at the Auto Expo 2020. It was our first look at what the new EV. There were some changes from the standard Mahindra XUV300 selling in the country. However, we were not sure if it was just for the concept variant. Now, a new test mule has been spotted on Indian roads and now the distinction is much more clear. The new electric XUV compact SUV will be so different that Mahindra might go ahead and name it XUV400 EV.

The transition to Mahindra XUV400 EV is not only because of the electric powertrain but also the dimensions of the upcoming car. The XUV400 EV will be longer than the usual Mahindra XUV300. The XUV300 comes under the length of 4m to take advantage of the lower taxes for sub-4m cars.

The new XUV400 EV is expected to come with a length of 4.2m as there is no advantage to shrink it below 4 meters for EVs. This will also address one of the biggest sore points of the XUV300, which is a small boot. The XUV400 EV spotted in the video comes with a noticeably bigger tail gate. While in the XUV300, the boot is cut flat over the wheels, the one in spy video and even the one showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 had a curvier back.

When comparing the XUV400 EV with the electric XUV 300 EV showcased at the Auto Expo event, we can see a lot of similarities, in the headlamp cluster. However, the air intake vents have been changed a little. The rest of the setup continues to remain the same. The interiors seems to be similar to the current version of the XUV300. However, we expect it to get many additional features to make it a more attractive buy and to compete with its current rivals.

The XUV400 EV is expected to launch in September this year. It will be competing against the current EV champ, Tata Nexon EV.