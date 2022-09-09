Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, specs, battery pack and range compared

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s homegrown SUV manufacturer has finally unveiled first electric SUV Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day 2022. As per Mahindra, the Test drives will begin from December 2022 and deliveries to begin by end of January 2023. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi. Once launched, the SUV will directly compete against Tata Nexon EV. let’s compare the Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV: Details here

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Dimensions

The Mahindra XUV400 is will sit in the C-segment SUV category. The XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 at 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm. It offers a boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). At 1821 mm, it is also the widest e-SUV in the category. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 to launch next month, will compete against Tata Nexon EV: Details here

Tata Nexon EV dimensions are 3993mm in length, 1811mm in width and 1606mm in height. A wider body normally results in better shoulder room inside the car while a higher roof makes it easier to get in and out of the car. 2022 Tata Nexon EV rides on a 2498mm wheelbase. The wheelbase is the distance between the centre of the front and rear wheels. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted in video: Key design elements leaked

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Battery Pack And Range

A full-charge delivers range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells. The car takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The Nexon EV comes equipped with a motor that produces 129 PS power with 245 Nm torque mated to a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV has an ARAI certified driving range of 312 km, 60-minute fast charging, Eco and Sport driving modes. Tata also offers an 8 year or 1.6 lakh km (whichever is earlier) warranty on both the motor and the battery.

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Colour Options

While Mahindra has unveiled the SUV in two colour options – Arctic Blue and Napoli Black. However, it will be available in five colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish. Tata Nexon EV is available in three colors namely the signature teal blue, moonlit silver, and glacier white.

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

Nexon EV is still pretty expensive. The cheapest variant that is currently available is priced at Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) the highest variant is priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Tata Nexon starts at a price of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it goes all the way to Rs 13.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is important to note that the base variant of the Nexon EV and ICE-powered Nexon will have a wide range of differences. While talking about the price, Mahindra XUV400 is expected to cost Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).