Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Thar prices hiked again in India: Check new variant wise price here

Domestic car maker Mahindra has reportedly increased the prices of the XUV700, and Thar SUVs in the Indian market. As per report, price for the Mahindra XUV700 has been hiked up to Rs 37,000, whereas the prices for the Mahindra Thar have been hiked up to Rs 28,000. After receiving new price hike, XUV700 MX MT 5-seater diesel starts at Rs 13.96 lakh, whereas top-spec AX7 AT 7-seater L AWD will now be available at Rs 24.95 lakh. Meanwhile, Mahindra Thar petrol variants are now available in the price range of Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh.

The waiting periods for the XUV700 have now begun to come down too. Now, the petrol-powered XUV700 MX, AX3 or AX5 variants can be delivered in between two to three months. The waiting period for the AX7 is currently around 15 months while the AX7 L has slightly more at 16 months.

Mahindra XUV700 has registered a total of 1.5 lakh bookings since launch. The automaker made the announcement via its official social media channel on Instagram. In the social media post shared on Instagram, MahindraXUV700 account stated, "A milestone that marks our excellence. Here's to crossing 1.5 Lakh bookings. We are grateful to all our customers for this overwhelming response."

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.

Mahindra Thar gets a compact grille, round headlamps, a new front bumper, raised fenders with LED DRLs, and silver insert on the bumper. It offers the option of a soft-top, hardtop, and convertible roof with removable panels. The new Thar is available in four variants — AX Standard, AX, AX Optional, and LX.

Thar is available with a choice between 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The diesel motor delivers 130 bhp and 320 Nm while the petrol unit churns 150 bhp with 320 Nm. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission.