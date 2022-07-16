comscore Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Xuv700 Outsells Tata Safari And Harrier Combined Together
News

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together

automobile

Mahindra XUV700 achieved five stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s crash tests.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here

Two major automobile giants Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are witnessing a fierce competition in the midsize SUV and fullsize SUV segment. However, in June this year Mahindra managed to sell a total of 6,022 copies of the Mahindra XUV700 while at t the same time 3,015 and 1,86 units of the Harrier as well as Safari, respectively. Last month, a total of 1985 units of Hyundai Alcazar and 892 units of Jeep Compass were sold. MG Motor India’s popular SUV Hector and Hector Plus together sold 2402 units. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 to Kia Carens, latest Indian cars that underwent crash test

The XUV700 achieved five stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s crash tests. The Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages. Also Read - Mahindra Thar to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

Prices for the base MX variant start at Rs. 11.99 lakh, while the range-topping Mahindra XUV700 AX7 has been launched at Rs. 17.59 lakh for the petrol manual variant, going up to Rs. 19.79 lakh for the top-of-the-line AX7 diesel automatic trim. The AX7 automatic variant is priced at Rs. 1.8 lakh additional to the ex-showroom price, while for all-wheel-drive (AWD) system available only on the diesel automatic, buyers will need to shell out Rs. 1.3 lakh more in addition to the ex-showroom price.

At the same time, Tata Safari has been introduced in India in a total of 30 variants with 6 and 7 seater options and their prices range from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.56 lakh. Tata Harrier has been introduced in India with a 5-seater option and their 21 variants are priced in the range of Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 21.90 lakh.

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2022 3:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 16, 2022 3:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here
automobile
Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

Reviews

Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Expected price, specifications and more

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Expected price, specifications and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch: Check details

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro to launch on Monday in India: Expected price, specifications and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung

God of War Ragnarok is up for pre-orders

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999