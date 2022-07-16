Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here

Two major automobile giants Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are witnessing a fierce competition in the midsize SUV and fullsize SUV segment. However, in June this year Mahindra managed to sell a total of 6,022 copies of the Mahindra XUV700 while at t the same time 3,015 and 1,86 units of the Harrier as well as Safari, respectively. Last month, a total of 1985 units of Hyundai Alcazar and 892 units of Jeep Compass were sold. MG Motor India’s popular SUV Hector and Hector Plus together sold 2402 units. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 to Kia Carens, latest Indian cars that underwent crash test

The XUV700 achieved five stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s crash tests. The Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages. Also Read - Mahindra Thar to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

Prices for the base MX variant start at Rs. 11.99 lakh, while the range-topping Mahindra XUV700 AX7 has been launched at Rs. 17.59 lakh for the petrol manual variant, going up to Rs. 19.79 lakh for the top-of-the-line AX7 diesel automatic trim. The AX7 automatic variant is priced at Rs. 1.8 lakh additional to the ex-showroom price, while for all-wheel-drive (AWD) system available only on the diesel automatic, buyers will need to shell out Rs. 1.3 lakh more in addition to the ex-showroom price.

At the same time, Tata Safari has been introduced in India in a total of 30 variants with 6 and 7 seater options and their prices range from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.56 lakh. Tata Harrier has been introduced in India with a 5-seater option and their 21 variants are priced in the range of Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 21.90 lakh.

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.