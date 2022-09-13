Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced in India, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

Domestic automaker Mahindra has discreetly slashed the prices for select variants of the XUV700 by Rs 6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Creta: Here are the top-selling SUVs in August 2022

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Revised Prices

AX5 5-seater MT – Rs 16,49,247

AX5 7-seater MT – Rs 17,12,938

AX7 MT – Rs 19,14,515

AX5 5-seater AT – Rs 18,23,416

AX7 AT – Rs 20,88,849

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Revised Prices

AX5 5-seater MT – Rs 17,14,456

AX5 7-seater MT – Rs 17,78,148

AX7 7-seater MT – Rs 19,79,724

AX5 5-seater AT – Rs 18,86,080

AX5 7-seater AT – Rs 19,49,680

AX7 AT – Rs 21,52,140

AX7 AWD AT – Rs 22,92,199

As per a latest report, the waiting periods for the XUV700 have now begun to come down too. Now, the petrol-powered XUV700 MX, AX3 or AX5 variants can be delivered in between two to three months. The waiting period for the AX7 is currently around 15 months while the AX7 L has slightly more at 16 months.

Mahindra XUV700 has registered a total of 1.5 lakh bookings since launch. The automaker made the announcement via its official social media channel on Instagram. In the social media post shared on Instagram, MahindraXUV700 account stated, “A milestone that marks our excellence. Here’s to crossing 1.5 Lakh bookings. We are grateful to all our customers for this overwhelming response.”

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.