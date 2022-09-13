comscore Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced in India, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Xuv700 Prices Reduced In India Waiting Period Goes Down Check New Variant Wise Price
News

Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

automobile

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

Domestic automaker Mahindra has discreetly slashed the prices for select variants of the XUV700 by Rs 6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Creta: Here are the top-selling SUVs in August 2022

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Revised Prices

AX5 5-seater MT – Rs 16,49,247
AX5 7-seater MT – Rs 17,12,938
AX7 MT – Rs 19,14,515
AX5 5-seater AT – Rs 18,23,416
AX7 AT – Rs 20,88,849 Also Read - Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Revised Prices

AX5 5-seater MT – Rs 17,14,456
AX5 7-seater MT – Rs 17,78,148
AX7 7-seater MT – Rs 19,79,724
AX5 5-seater AT – Rs 18,86,080
AX5 7-seater AT – Rs 19,49,680
AX7 AT – Rs 21,52,140
AX7 AWD AT – Rs 22,92,199 Also Read - Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

As per a latest report, the waiting periods for the XUV700 have now begun to come down too. Now, the petrol-powered XUV700 MX, AX3 or AX5 variants can be delivered in between two to three months. The waiting period for the AX7 is currently around 15 months while the AX7 L has slightly more at 16 months.

 

Mahindra XUV700 has registered a total of 1.5 lakh bookings since launch. The automaker made the announcement via its official social media channel on Instagram. In the social media post shared on Instagram, MahindraXUV700 account stated, “A milestone that marks our excellence. Here’s to crossing 1.5 Lakh bookings. We are grateful to all our customers for this overwhelming response.”

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.

 

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 12:43 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight
Gaming
Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight
Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

News

Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

Mobiles

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Mobiles

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here

Mobiles

Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced in India, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight

Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages
Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more

News

Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more