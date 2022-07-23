comscore Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets over 1.5 lakh bookings, but long waiting worries buyers
News

Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets over 1.5 lakh bookings, but long waiting period worries buyers

automobile

Mahindra is currently struggling to deliver the booked vehicles. With waiting periods extending well into the two-year mark

Mahindra XUV 700

Mahindra XUV700 waiting period

Mahindra XUV700 has registered a total of 1.5 lakh bookings since launch. The automaker made the announcement via its official social media channel on Instagram. While the achievement is big for any new SUV, buyers are having to deal with exceptionally long waiting periods. The XUV700, in some cases is even suggesting a waiting period of two years. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details

In the social media post shared on Instagram, MahindraXUV700 account stated, “A milestone that marks our excellence. Here’s to crossing 1.5 Lakh bookings. We are grateful to all our customers for this overwhelming response.” Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together

The SUV was launched last year in August and as it is preparing to complete its first year. The company has reached this new milestone, at least in terms of bookings ahead of the first year anniversary. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities: Details here

 

Long waiting periods

The picture is not all rosy for Mahindra. The company is currently struggling to deliver the booked vehicles. With waiting periods extending well into the two-year mark, Mahindra might lose a lot of these bookings to competitors. In the post made on Instagram, many users have taken to the comment section in order to register their complaints about the exceptionally long waiting period for the delivery of the SUV.

Mahindra, like most other car makers, has been plagued with a chip shortage. The company uses semiconductors in order to provide a tech-laden cabin. The XUV700 comes with AdrenoX tech as well as ADAS features in the top-tier variants. This increases the carmaker’s reliance on semiconductors for timely manufacturing.

Reports have suggested that Mahindra has a total of 1.5 lakh pending deliveries across its SUV line-up. The majority of the bookings come from Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Thar and even XUV300 which consist of over 90 percent of the pending deliveries. The recent launch of Mahindra Scorpio N is expect to increase the lag between bookings and deliveries.

  • Published Date: July 23, 2022 4:44 PM IST

