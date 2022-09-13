Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs here

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today entered into a partnership with leading public sector lender UCO Bank, which will enable the company to offer attractive financing options to its SUV customers. The tie-up will allow Mahindra to leverage UCO Bank’s exhaustive network of over 3,000 branches, extending the reach of its financing options to passenger vehicle customers across the country. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

Speaking on the occasion, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Sr. VP Head – Sales And Customer Care, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, "Our tie-up with UCO Bank will enable us to offer attractive financing options to customers aspiring to own a Mahindra SUV. Our association with UCO Bank will help us turn those dreams to reality by making the SUV ownership experience easier, more accessible and more affordable."

As part of the agreement, UCO Bank will offer credit to prospective car owners at attractive rates of interest, high LTV and without any pre-payment charges.

UCO Bank Executive Director Shri Ishraq Ali Khan said, “Mahindra & Mahindra Dealers and UCO bank officials will be working in tandem for the benefit of customers. With this tie-up, UCO Bank will offer loan facility to Mahindra customers belonging to various profiles including salaried, self-employed, businessmen, professionals and farmers. UCO Bank will offer attractive terms on the loans, thereby making it easier and more affordable for customers to own a Mahindra SUV.”

Meanwhile, Mahindra has discreetly slashed the prices for select variants of the XUV700 by Rs 6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut.

In addition, the waiting periods for the XUV700 have now begun to come down too. Now, the petrol-powered XUV700 MX, AX3 or AX5 variants can be delivered in between two to three months. The waiting period for the AX7 is currently around 15 months while the AX7 L has slightly more at 16 months.