comscore Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Xuv700 To Scorpio N With New Financing Options Check New Financing Options On Suvs Here
News

Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs

automobile

As part of the agreement, UCO Bank will offer credit to prospective car owners at attractive rates of interest, high LTV and without any pre-payment charges.

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Detailed price comparison

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today entered into a partnership with leading public sector lender UCO Bank, which will enable the company to offer attractive financing options to its SUV customers. The tie-up will allow Mahindra to leverage UCO Bank’s exhaustive network of over 3,000 branches, extending the reach of its financing options to passenger vehicle customers across the country. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

Speaking on the occasion, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Sr. VP Head – Sales And Customer Care, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Our tie-up with UCO Bank will enable us to offer attractive financing options to customers aspiring to own a Mahindra SUV. Our association with UCO Bank will help us turn those dreams to reality by making the SUV ownership experience easier, more accessible and more affordable.” Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV Vs Tata Nexon EV: Specs, range, battery pack and price compared

mahindra scorpio classic 2022, mahindra scorpio n, mahindra scorpio classic, mahindra scorpio 2022, scorpio classic, mahindra scorpio, scorpio classic 2022, scorpio classic vs scorpio n, scorpio classic s11, mahindra scorpio n 2022, mahindra scorpio 2022 new model, mahindra scorpio classic 2022 top model, scorpio 2022, mahindra scorpio classic review, scorpio n vs scorpio classic, scorpio n, mahindra scorpio classic s5, mahindra scorpio classic s11, mahindra scorpio classic 2022 price, mahindra scorpio n price

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Vs Mahindra Scorpio N

As part of the agreement, UCO Bank will offer credit to prospective car owners at attractive rates of interest, high LTV and without any pre-payment charges. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Creta: Here are the top-selling SUVs in August 2022

UCO Bank Executive Director Shri Ishraq Ali Khan said, “Mahindra & Mahindra Dealers and UCO bank officials will be working in tandem for the benefit of customers. With this tie-up, UCO Bank will offer loan facility to Mahindra customers belonging to various profiles including salaried, self-employed, businessmen, professionals and farmers. UCO Bank will offer attractive terms on the loans, thereby making it easier and more affordable for customers to own a Mahindra SUV.”

Meanwhile, Mahindra has discreetly slashed the prices for select variants of the XUV700 by Rs 6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut.

In addition, the waiting periods for the XUV700 have now begun to come down too. Now, the petrol-powered XUV700 MX, AX3 or AX5 variants can be delivered in between two to three months. The waiting period for the AX7 is currently around 15 months while the AX7 L has slightly more at 16 months.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 1:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced in India, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price
automobile
Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced in India, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price
Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight

Gaming

Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight

Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

News

Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

Mobiles

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Mobiles

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs here

Realme Narzo 50i Prime arrives in India: Check details

Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced in India, waiting period goes down: Check new variant-wise price

Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages
Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more

News

Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more