comscore Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, to unveil on Independence Day 2022
News

Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, may unveil on Independence Day 2022: Check video

automobile

Mahindra is expected to bring XUV900 Coupe by 2023 or 2024.

Mahindra XUV900

Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, to unveil on Independence Day 2022 (Credit: CarBlogIndia)

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has shared a video of an upcoming electric SUV that is rumoured to be the XUV900 Coupe. The automaker is expected to announce its new ‘born electric’ range of electric SUVs this Independence Day. Also Read - Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations across 12 cities in India

As per the teaser video, the SUV would come with a square-shaped steering wheel sporting Mahindra’s logo sat on the display. The central dashboard seems to be stretching to the back of the vehicle, separating the driver and passenger areas. In addition, the SUV is being designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) facility, under Pratap Bose, the chief design officer. Also Read - All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing ahead of India launch: Check photos

Also Read - Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh for GT Line: Check variants, features

Mahindra is expected to bring XUV900 Coupe by 2023 or 2024, the domestic car maker is expected to launch its XUV300 under Mahindra’s Born Electric fleet.

“We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year,” M&M executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said at a media conference recently.

He said that though it is called the electric version of XUV 300, it is a 4.2 meter in length vehicle and not sub-4 meter. Jejurikar said the company is going to reveal the ‘Born Electric Vision’ in the UK on August 15. Jejurikar said the recently launched XUV 700 has seen only 10-12 per cent cancellations despite a waiting period of 18-24 months.

“XUV 700 has been a huge success and even with the kind of period we have now, which is 18-24 months and despite producing 5,000 vehicles a month, we are getting bookings of more than 9,000-10,000 units every month,” he said.

He, however, said that as the company ramps up the capacity with semiconductors supplies expected to improve further, the wait period will come down.

Mahindra & Mahindra recently reported nearly five-fold jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,192 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 245 crore in the year-ago period, it said. Revenue grew 28 per cent to Rs 17,124 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 13,356 crore in March quarter 2020-21, it added.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 12:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 13, 2022 12:38 PM IST

