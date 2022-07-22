comscore Mahindra’s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch video
News

Mahindra’s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch teaser video

automobile

The Mahindra electric cars are a part of the range of Born Electric vehicles which is being conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK

Mahindra Electric SUV

New Mahindra Born Electric SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra has released a new teaser for five of its electric SUVs. The new SUVs will be unveiled next month on Independence Day, August 15. Earlier, Mahindra had only shared teasers of three different electric cars. Now, we know that the company has three new electric SUVs ready to be unveiled next month. Also Read - Iconic Ambassador maker Hindustan Motors to launch electric two-wheelers: Report

In the Mahindra teaser we see silhouettes of the five different electric SUVs. While each and every model was different, we could figure out that three of the five electric cars had a more SUV-like stance, while the rest of the two had more of a crossover design. One of the five SUVs even looked like a concept version of the Mahindra XUV700. Also Read - Hero Electric rolls out first electric scooter batch from Mahindra's plant in MP

The Mahindra electric cars are a part of the range of Born Electric vehicles which is being conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK. Mahindra claims that a team of global designers and experts are working on the concept. Also Read - Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

The new cars will be unveiled on August 15 but there’s no word about the launch of the vehicles. Mahindra is most likely to introduce the concept versions of these five SUVs and it might launch the road-ready versions in the coming years.

Mahindra has also setup a dedicated micro-site for the upcoming electric SUV. Interested users can registered on the website by giving out their name, mobile number, email and more. In the previous teaser, Mahindra showed a total of htree cars. All three has a similar LED DRL unit, in a C-Shape. Even the taillamps were in an inverted C-shape. We’ve seen similar design language on the Mahindra XUV700.

The Mahindra Electric cars will have their work cut out for them by the time they hit their markets. Tata Motors is currently the leader in the four-wheeler EV market. It has obtained an early mover’s advantage with hardly any competition from the top car makers in the country. The launch of new SUVs is expected to bring some balance to the EV-car race.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 5:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2022 6:23 PM IST

