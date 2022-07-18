Maruti S Presso 2022 Launched With More Mileage Check New Price Variants

Maruti Suzuki has quietly launched the new S-Presso in India. The new S-Presso gets some major changes under the hood. The S-Presso is powered by the next-gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology. Maruti Suzuki claims that the New S-Presso offers enhanced fuel efficiency of up to 25.30 km/l in certain variants.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants.

New Pricing and Variants

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso now starts at a price of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with manual transmission. The variant with AGS (Automatic Transmission) starts at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s the detailed variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom):

Std MT- Rs 4.25 lakh

Lxi MT- Rs 4.95 lakh

VXi MT- Rs 5.15 lakh

VXi (O) AGS- Rs 5.65 lakh

VXi+ MT- Rs 5.49 lakh

Vxi+ (O) AGS- Rs 5.99 lakh

Engine and Mileage details

The new 2022 S-Presso is powered by the new K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, the new S-Presso delivers 49kW@5500rpm of power and 89Nm@3500rpm of torque.

The new car now offers a range a boost of 17 percent fuel efficiency in the automatic variant and 14 percent fuel efficiency in the manual variant. Maruti Suzuki claims that the New S-Presso offers enhanced fuel efficiency of 25.30 km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT.

Safety

The new S-Presso gets Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter Front seatbelts with Front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants, and Electronic Stability program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants.

Introducing the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 202,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency* and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.”