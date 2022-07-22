Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car

Maruti Suzuki is on a launch spree. India’s largest automaker is updating its car line-up with generational updates, facelifts and more. The next in the line is its entry-level hatchback, Alto. The 2022 Alto will be launching next month. The Alto will be getting a new look, bringing it in line with the new Celerio. Expect a few tweaks under the hood as well. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 will be launching next month and the series of spy shots have only hinted that the launch will happen soon. The launch event will be happening in the second half of August. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch: All teasers and features Maruti has shown us

What we know about the new Alto 2022

Maruti Suzuki will continue to sell the Alto 2022 under the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model. The new hatchback will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. The car will be using the new Heartect platform which is also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

The leaked images have given us a glimpse at the exterior of the car as well. Celerio will be getting a big grille featuring inspired by Celerio. To go along with the bigger grille, the car will get bigger sweptback headlamps. Instead of the sloping roof line, the new Alto might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline.

In terms of interiors, it will borrow a lot from Celerio and the S-Presso. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display. The MID might also be semi-digital. Additionally, the Alto might come with keyless entry, an engine start-stop button and more.

In terms of powertrain options, Maruti might launch both 800cc Alto and 1-liter engine Alto K-10. While most of the power figures are expected to the same as the older BS6 version. The 796cc engine might produce 47 bhp of power and 69 Nm of torque. It will be getting a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new Alto K10 will get the 998cc engine with K10C engine. This engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque. This variant will get an automatic gearbox.