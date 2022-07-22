comscore Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 Launch Next Month What To Expect From New Car
News

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car

automobile

The leaked images have given us a glimpse at the exterior of the car as well. Celerio will be getting a big grille featuring inspired by Celerio

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 Credit: team-bhp

Maruti Suzuki is on a launch spree. India’s largest automaker is updating its car line-up with generational updates, facelifts and more. The next in the line is its entry-level hatchback, Alto. The 2022 Alto will be launching next month. The Alto will be getting a new look, bringing it in line with the new Celerio. Expect a few tweaks under the hood as well. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 will be launching next month and the series of spy shots have only hinted that the launch will happen soon. The launch event will be happening in the second half of August. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch: All teasers and features Maruti has shown us

What we know about the new Alto 2022

Maruti Suzuki will continue to sell the Alto 2022 under the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model. The new hatchback will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. The car will be using the new Heartect platform which is also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

The leaked images have given us a glimpse at the exterior of the car as well. Celerio will be getting a big grille featuring inspired by Celerio. To go along with the bigger grille, the car will get bigger sweptback headlamps. Instead of the sloping roof line, the new Alto might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline.

In terms of interiors, it will borrow a lot from Celerio and the S-Presso. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display. The MID might also be semi-digital. Additionally, the Alto might come with keyless entry, an engine start-stop button and more.

In terms of powertrain options, Maruti might launch both 800cc Alto and 1-liter engine Alto K-10. While most of the power figures are expected to the same as the older BS6 version. The 796cc engine might produce 47 bhp of power and 69 Nm of torque. It will be getting a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new Alto K10 will get the 998cc engine with K10C engine. This engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque. This variant will get an automatic gearbox.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 2:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will launch in India soon
News
OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will launch in India soon
How to download Pan Card on your smartphone

How To

How to download Pan Card on your smartphone

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Mobiles

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

News

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car

OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will launch in India soon

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999