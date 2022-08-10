Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 bookings now open at Rs 11,000 : Expected price, features and more

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced bookings open for its upcoming hatchback Alto K10 and it will soon arrive at Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms across the country. One can get the car reserved by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s website or any of the authorised Maruti dealerships. The All-New Alto K10 will equipped with a host of comfort, safety, convenience, and connectivity features. The new hatchback is expected to carry a 1.0-litre, K10C DualJet unit, producing 67hp and 89Nm torque. The company will provide a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The company will also offer a CNG variant like other Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Alto K10, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “with over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22 years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki. The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new age technology and features in the hatchback cars. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership & joy of mobility to many more customers in India.”

According to the company, Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country. Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. The car will be available with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.