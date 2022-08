Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new Alto K10. The exteriors of the Alto K10 have received a complete overhaul. Maruti Suzuki claims it now gets more spacious interiors, and even enhanced performance. Additionally, the company has added safety, convenience and connectivity features. The 2022 Alto K10 gets a 1-liter K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched at Rs 3.99 lakh in India: Check official images here

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes all the way to Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. Manual transmission will be offered in a total of 4 options whereas the AGS (Auto Gear-Shift) will be available with just two variants. Check the variants and prices below

Maruti Alto K10 Std.- Rs 3,99,000

Maruti Alto K10 Lxi – Rs 4,82,000

Maruti Alto K10 Vxi Rs 4,99,500

Maruti Alto K10 Vxi(AGS)- Rs 5,49,500

Maruti Alto K10 Vxi+ Rs 5 33 500

Maruti Alto K10 Vxi+ (AGS)- Rs 5,83,500

Exteriors

• New headlamps and dynamic honeycomb pattern grille

• Side profile and rear fascia changed as well

• New rear combination lamps

• R13 wheels with new full wheel covers

Interiors

• Center focused dashboard design, floating audio unit

• New cabin design to maximize front row knee space and second row leg room

• Grey coloured seats with beige accents

• Ergonomic and practical utility spaces for accommodating the customers’

The All-New Alto K10 is powered by the K-series 1.0L engine with 5MT and AGS which produces 66.62PS@5500rpm of peak power and

89Nm@3500rpm of max torque. Maruti Suzuki claims the car can provide a fuel efficiency of 24.90 km/l (AGS) and

24.39 km/l (MT).

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto over the years has strengthened its appeal with every new upgrade and is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. Capturing the hearts of over 4.32 million Indian customers, the Alto has remained the No. 1 selling car in the country for 16 consecutive years in its iconic 22-year journey. The All-New Alto K10 is set to take its legacy forward with its fresh new design, advanced tech and safety features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a Next-Gen K-series 1.0L engine. Democratizing mobility solutions has always been a core belief of Maruti Suzuki and with the launch of the All-New Alto K10, we wish to spread the joy of mobility to many more households and further strengthen the ever-growing relationship with our customers. The All-New Alto K10 gives you a lot more than ever before, so that nothing holds you back. For

a country that now wants it all, here is a car that has it all. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 will reenergize the segment and exceed customer expectations with its contemporary and youthful appeal.”