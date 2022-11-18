Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

Maruti Suzuki today launched the CNG version of its popular entry-level hatchback dubbed as the Alto K10 S-CNG. This newly launched car comes in a single VXI variant in India at a starting price of Rs 5,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the newly launched compact hatchback Rs 95,400 costlier than the standard Alto K10 VXI that costs Rs 4,99,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG specifications

As far as the details are concerned, the Alto K10 CNG measures 3530mm in length, 1490mm in width, and 1520mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 2380mm. The newly launched hatchback is powered by the company's next-generation K series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT (petrol + CNG) engine which the company says offers a fuel efficiency of 33.85 Km/kg. This engine delivers a maximum power of 48Kw at 5500rpm in petrol mode and 41.7kw at 5300rpm in the CNG mode. Similarly, it delivers a peak torque of 89Nm at 3500rpm in petrol mode and 82.1Nm at 3400rpm in the CNG mode. The car comes with a total fuel capacity of 27L for petrol and 55 (water equivalent) for CNG.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG also offers 5-speed manual transmission and for suspension it has Mac Pherson Strut with coil spring in the front and torsion beam with coil spring at the rear. It has disc brakes in the front and drum brakes at the rear.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG features

Coming to the features, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG looks quite similar to the standard Alto K10 VXI variant both internally and externally. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system on the inside with support for Apple’s Car Play and Google’s Android Auto along with two-speaker system.

Talking about safety, the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG comes loaded with safety features such as central door locking, impact sensing door unlock, high speed alert, front seat belt pre-tentioner and force limiter, dual seat belts, rear seat belt, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, along with an engine immobiliser, support for HEARTECT platform, collapsible steering column and rear door Child lock.