Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Report

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the largest automaker in India has silently pulled out three variants from its entry-level Alto hatchback. As per report, the 3 variants that are discontinued are Std, LXi, and LXi CNG. The budget hatchback is now available in Std (O), LXi (O), LXi (O) CNG, VXi, and VXi Plus variants. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki new SUV to be unveiled this month: Report

Now, the Alto is available at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the CNG version, the Alto can be had in only one LXi (O) CNG trim that is priced at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new version of the Alto K10 hatchback in India soon. Maruti is set to be reintroduced to the Indian market more than two years after it was discontinued due to the implementation of the BS6 norms in 2020, reports Financial Express. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh: Check variants, features, more

Maruti Suzuki’s Alto is India’s largest selling car, in terms of cumulative sales. Launched in 2000, the first generation of Alto continued till 2012, when 1.8 million units of the car were sold during the period.

Maruti Suzuki has alo revealed its plans to unveil an all-new SUV as early as this month. The company has disclosed that it will be a mid-sized SUV, most likely, the cross-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that launched today. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two cars made by their South Korean counterparts.

Maruti Suzuki June 2022 sales

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,55,857 units last month, registering a slight growth of 5 per cent as compared to 1,47,368 units in June last year. The domestic sales contributed to 1,25,710 units as 6,314 units were sold to Toyota India while 23,833 units were exported, the company said. The carmaker registered 93,695 sales in the passenger vehicles segment, registering a 7 per cent growth as compared to 86,890 in the same month last year.