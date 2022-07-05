comscore Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Report
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto Select Variants Discontinued New Alto K10 To Launch Soon Check Details
News

Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Check details

automobile

Launched in 2000, the first generation of Alto continued till 2012, when 1.8 million units of the car were sold during the period.

Maruti Alto (4)

Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Report

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the largest automaker in India has silently pulled out three variants from its entry-level Alto hatchback. As per report, the 3 variants that are discontinued are Std, LXi, and LXi CNG. The budget hatchback is now available in Std (O), LXi (O), LXi (O) CNG, VXi, and VXi Plus variants. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki new SUV to be unveiled this month: Report

Now, the Alto is available at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the CNG version, the Alto can be had in only one LXi (O) CNG trim that is priced at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new version of the Alto K10 hatchback in India soon. Maruti is set to be reintroduced to the Indian market more than two years after it was discontinued due to the implementation of the BS6 norms in 2020, reports Financial Express. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh: Check variants, features, more

Maruti Suzuki’s Alto is India’s largest selling car, in terms of cumulative sales. Launched in 2000, the first generation of Alto continued till 2012, when 1.8 million units of the car were sold during the period.

Maruti Suzuki has alo revealed its plans to unveil an all-new SUV as early as this month. The company has disclosed that it will be a mid-sized SUV, most likely, the cross-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that launched today. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two cars made by their South Korean counterparts.

Maruti Suzuki June 2022 sales

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,55,857 units last month, registering a slight growth of 5 per cent as compared to 1,47,368 units in June last year. The domestic sales contributed to 1,25,710 units as 6,314 units were sold to Toyota India while 23,833 units were exported, the company said. The carmaker registered 93,695 sales in the passenger vehicles segment, registering a 7 per cent growth as compared to 86,890 in the same month last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 1:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 5, 2022 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Check details
Mobiles
Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Check details
OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in

Deals

OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

News

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Deals

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

News

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Report

Approached for 5G tower installation? Government has a warning for you

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Check details

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999