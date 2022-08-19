comscore Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based YTB SUV spotted again: Check details
News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV spotted again: Check details

automobile



Baleno YTB SUV

Maruti Suzuki Baleno YTB SUV (Image MotorBeam)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV or the Baleno Cross is being spotted more and more. A new image has now surfaced showing us the rear portion of the Baleno-based crossover or SUV. This new image has has been spotted near Maruti Suzuki’s facility in Gurugram and we have good look at the tailgate of the vehicle, which is camouflaged of course. This new image comes just days after a few shots were captured of the front of the vehicle. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched at Rs 3.99 lakh in India: Check official images here

In the image we see of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV, the car gets a more squared-off tailgate. This satisfies the SUV aspect of the design. The rear spoiler has also been enhanced to give it a more butch appearance. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Swift to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

From the same picture, we can also see the squared-off wheel arches which is a stark departure from the existing model. This and the slightly higher ground clearance is expected to justify the SUV badging. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV YTB spotted on Indian roads ahead of launch: View design

The front images of some of the previous spy shots show that the Baleno SUV or Baleno Cross will get a chunkier front fascia. The grille will be more upright compared to the standard Baleno. It will use a similar mesh design but the air dam under the grill is wider, something we’ve seen in SUVs. The LED DRLs on top look similar to the Brezza that was introduced earlier this year. The headlamp cluster is placed on the lower side of the fascia.

The new car has been codenamed YTB and was first showcased in the concept e-Futuro form at the Auto Expo 2020. The new Baleno-based YTB coupe SUV is estimated to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The launch is expected to happen soon after in February 2023.

The new Baleno-based SUV (YTB) will be sharing a lot of design elements from the current version of the Baleno but Maruti Suzuki. The car will be built on the same Heartect platform as Baleno.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 6:03 PM IST

