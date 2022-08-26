Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross Suv Engine Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV, was first showcased as an e-Futuro concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The Suzuki Baleno SUV has even been spotted a number of times on Indian roads. Now, we finally have some details about what’s under the hood. Maruti Suzuki is expected to use the 1-liter turbo petrol engine on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross. This turbo petrol engine is not entirely new for the Baleno line-up. It was first introduced with the Baleno RS model in the year 2017. This RS model sat above the Alpha variant. However, Maruti Suzuki did not continue the production of the car due to lower sales volume. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Tour-S) recalled in India due to faulty airbag: Check if your car is affected

Baleno Cross which has also been codenamed YTB will come with a 1-liter Boosterjet engine, according to a report by Autocar India. The power figures of this engine surpass that of the naturally-aspirated 1.2-liter K-series engine that is currently doing duty on the Baleno 2022. The Boosterjet engine is a 998cc unit that can produce 102 hp of power and 150 Nm of torque. When compared to the standard 1.2-liter aspirated engine produces 88 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki could also offer the Baleno Cross with the 1.2-liter option in the lower variants. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

The new car has been codenamed YTB and was first showcased in the concept e-Futuro form at the Auto Expo 2020. The new Baleno-based YTB coupe SUV is estimated to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The launch is expected to happen soon after in February 2023. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV spotted again: Check details

The new Baleno-based SUV (YTB) will be sharing a lot of design elements from the current version of the Baleno but Maruti Suzuki. The car will be built on the same Heartect platform as Baleno.

In the spy images we have seen of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV, the car gets a more squared-off tailgate to give a more SUV-like stance. The rear spoiler has also been made bigger compared to the standard Baleno. The wheel arches are squared-off, which is a stark departure from the existing model. This and the slightly higher ground clearance is expected to justify the SUV/crossover badging.

The front images of some of the previous spy shots show that the Baleno SUV or Baleno Cross will get a chunkier front fascia. The grille will be more upright compared to the standard Baleno. It will use a similar mesh design but the air dam under the grill is wider, something we’ve seen in SUVs. The LED DRLs on top look similar to the Brezza that was introduced earlier this year. The headlamp cluster is placed on the lower side of the fascia.

In terms of features as well, a lot will be borrowed from Baleno 2022. Expect features like HUD display, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Cruise Control and more.