Maruti Suzuki Baleno Suv Ytb Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch View Pics

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki is planning to gain some advantage of this popularity by introducing a cross-over SUV-like model in India. It has been codenamed YTB and was first showcased in the concept e-Futuro form at the Auto Expo 2020. The new Baleno based YTB coupe SUV is estimated to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Soon after, the company is expected to launch it in February 2023.

The new Baleno based SUV (YTB) will be sharing a lot of design elements from the current version of the Baleno but Maruti Suzuki will give it a more butch design language by using some SUV elements. The car will be built on the same Heartect platform as Baleno. The front fascia will witness some major changes.

Baleno YTB SUV will get a chunkier front fascia. The grille will be more upright compared to the standard Baleno. It will use a similar mesh design but the air dam under the grill is wider, something we've seen in SUVs. The LED DRLs on top look similar to the Brezza that was introduced earlier this year. The headlamp cluster is placed on the lower side of the fascia.

The side profile gets a lift, literally. The wheel arches are squared off to give the typical SUV side profile. The increased ground clearance is also very evident in the pictures. We also see a new set of alloys on the Baleno-based SUV YTB. In terms of dimensions, we can expect the vehicle to be similar. The major difference will be seen in the height.

The new SUV will be priced lower than the new Brezza. Since Brezza’s prices have been climbing higher, there’s a void left between Baleno and Brezza. There’s a growing competition in this segment and Maruti would want to retain its loyal customer base by offering an affordable SUV option. It will go head to head with options like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and even Tata Punch to some extent.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the car in FY23 and we might also see the upcoming Jimny 5-door in all its glory at the Auto Expo 2023. The new line-up will give Maruti an extra push in the SUV segment with a total of four new options: Baleno crossover (YTB), 5-door Jimny, the new Brezza and the Grand Vitara.