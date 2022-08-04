comscore Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV YTB spotted in India ahead of launch: View pics
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Suv Ytb Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch View Pics
News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV YTB spotted on Indian roads ahead of launch: View design

automobile

The new SUV will be priced lower than the new Brezza. Since Brezza’s prices have been climbing higher, there’s a void left between Baleno and Brezza.

New Baleno-based SUV

New Baleno-based SUV spotted in India. (image: Autocar India)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki is planning to gain some advantage of this popularity by introducing a cross-over SUV-like model in India. It has been codenamed YTB and was first showcased in the concept e-Futuro form at the Auto Expo 2020. The new Baleno based YTB coupe SUV is estimated to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Soon after, the company is expected to launch it in February 2023. Also Read - Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Thar, Suzuki Jimny

The new Baleno based SUV (YTB) will be sharing a lot of design elements from the current version of the Baleno but Maruti Suzuki will give it a more butch design language by using some SUV elements. The car will be built on the same Heartect platform as Baleno. The front fascia will witness some major changes. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Gurkha, Jimny

Baleno YTB SUV will get a chunkier front fascia. The grille will be more upright compared to the standard Baleno. It will use a similar mesh design but the air dam under the grill is wider, something we’ve seen in SUVs. The LED DRLs on top look similar to the Brezza that was introduced earlier this year. The headlamp cluster is placed on the lower side of the fascia. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of India launch

New Baleno-based SUV spotted in India. (image: Autocar India)

The side profile gets a lift, literally. The wheel arches are squared off to give the typical SUV side profile. The increased ground clearance is also very evident in the pictures. We also see a new set of alloys on the Baleno-based SUV YTB. In terms of dimensions, we can expect the vehicle to be similar. The major difference will be seen in the height.

The new SUV will be priced lower than the new Brezza. Since Brezza’s prices have been climbing higher, there’s a void left between Baleno and Brezza. There’s a growing competition in this segment and Maruti would want to retain its loyal customer base by offering an affordable SUV option. It will go head to head with options like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and even Tata Punch to some extent.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the car in FY23 and we might also see the upcoming Jimny 5-door in all its glory at the Auto Expo 2023. The new line-up will give Maruti an extra push in the SUV segment with a total of four new options: Baleno crossover (YTB), 5-door Jimny, the new Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to permanently erase data from iPhone
How To
How to permanently erase data from iPhone
Noise i1 Smart Glasses review: Accessorise yourself smartly

Reviews

Noise i1 Smart Glasses review: Accessorise yourself smartly

How to download videos from Facebook app

How To

How to download videos from Facebook app

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 may launch tomorrow, Hunter 350 to arrive on August 7: Check details

automobile

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 may launch tomorrow, Hunter 350 to arrive on August 7: Check details

Oppo Reno 8Z debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8Z debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV YTB spotted on Indian roads ahead of launch: View design

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 may launch tomorrow, Hunter 350 to arrive on August 7: Check details

Infinix Smart 6 HD India launch confirmed: What to expect

Rainbow Six Mobile is now available for pre-registration

Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999