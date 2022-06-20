2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open, to launch on June 30

Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced bookings of the new Brezza ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 30 June 2022. In a teaser released today, the company revealed the all-new Brezza with an Electric Sunroof. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to Hyundai Venue Facelift: Here are the top 5 most awaited SUVs in India

The all-new Brezza will be available with a new design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 speed Automatic Transmission. Also Read - Top SUVs under Rs 12 lakh launching in the coming weeks

“Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company’s Arena showroom or from its website.

“Brezza has a very special place in our portfolio. It was the first product which was conceptualized, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki. The true symbol of “Create in India”, Brezza revolutionized the Indian Compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design and highly refined drive experience. It is always challenging to further improve a very successful and loved product,” CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted.

Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

It will get the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno 2022. It is expected to get support for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Additionally, you might also get a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

The Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD). We can’t be sure if this is a feature that buyers would be looking for but its good to have an option. The Brezza 2022 will be getting cruise control along with other steering control options.

The Brezza 2022 will also finally get a sunroof. The competition in the segment has been gaining points for this feature. The new sunroof will be electric. Another good and useful addition will be a 360-degree camera view.