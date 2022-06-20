comscore Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open, to launch on June 30
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Bookings Now Open For Rs 11000 Heres How To Book
News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

automobile

In a teaser released today, the company teased the All-New Brezza with an Electric Sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open, to launch on June 30

Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced bookings of the new Brezza ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 30 June 2022. In a teaser released today, the company revealed the all-new Brezza with an Electric Sunroof. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to Hyundai Venue Facelift: Here are the top 5 most awaited SUVs in India

The all-new Brezza will be available with a new design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 speed Automatic Transmission. Also Read - Top SUVs under Rs 12 lakh launching in the coming weeks

“Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company’s Arena showroom or from its website.

“Brezza has a very special place in our portfolio. It was the first product which was conceptualized, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki. The true symbol of “Create in India”, Brezza revolutionized the Indian Compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design and highly refined drive experience. It is always challenging to further improve a very successful and loved product,” CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted.

Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

It will get the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno 2022. It is expected to get support for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Additionally, you might also get a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

The Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD). We can’t be sure if this is a feature that buyers would be looking for but its good to have an option. The Brezza 2022 will be getting cruise control along with other steering control options.

The Brezza 2022 will also finally get a sunroof. The competition in the segment has been gaining points for this feature. The new sunroof will be electric. Another good and useful addition will be a 360-degree camera view.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 20, 2022 12:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 20, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme
News
Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme
WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call

Apps

WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG: Report

Google Meet gets picture-in-picture mode

Apps

Google Meet gets picture-in-picture mode

Apple AirTag 2nd generation could be in works: Here's what to expect

News

Apple AirTag 2nd generation could be in works: Here's what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open, to launch on June 30

Tecno Pova 3 launched in India: All you need to know

Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme

WhatsApp will now let you message, mute individual users in a group call

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG: Report

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999