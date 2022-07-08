Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Suv Cng Variant Coming Soon Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV was launched recently and it seems Maruti has done a good job at attracting new buyers. The country’s biggest car maker claims to already have 50,000 bookings for the new Brezza 2022 SUV. The SUV has been launched with an updated look, and a host of feature additions. However, Maruti has bigger plans for the vehicle. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

During the launch, Maruti Suzuki India did not reveal any new Brezza variant with CNG. That will change soon. The company is planning to introduce a new CNG variant of the SUV, according to a Maruti Suzuki executive who shared the information with HT Auto. This CNG Variant could expand the demand for the SUV further, due to throwing fuel prices.

Maruti Suzuki Executive Director for Sales and Marketing, has shared that the company has witnessed a tremendous response for its CNG variants and it plans to expand the availability of this alternative to the models that don't have it yet. However, due to the demand, the company might delay the launch of the CNG variant till the time it manages to deliver the existing bookings for its CNG cars.

Srivastava, in the report, claimed that the company currently has 15 vehicles in its profile in India. Out of these 15 vehicles, nine already offer CNG variants. The rest of the six models will also be getting the CNG powertrain. He revealed that the company currently has over 3,05,000 bookings and out of these around 1,30,000 bookings are for CNG variants only. This demand has led to long waiting periods. The Japanese company plans to reduce the waiting period of the car and it will not launch the new Brezza 2022 with a CNG variant till the situation gets better.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV is offered with a host of new upgrades. Many of these are also expected to make it to the CNG variant, when it launches. Maruti is currently offering the Brezza 2022 SUV with a single 1.5-liter naturally aspirated K-series engine. The car already offers a decent ARAI certified mileage of up to 20.15 kmpl. With CNG in place, Brezza can become one of the most economical options in the SUV segment.