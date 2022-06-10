comscore Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure
News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

automobile

The Brezza 2022 will get the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno 2022 with a similar feature list as well.

Brezza 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch soon. Credit: Team bhp

Maruti Suzuki Brezza or the Vitara Brezza was launched in the year 2016. At that instant, the sub-4m segment was only dominated by the Ford EcoSport. However, Maruti soon made a winning formula and launched the Brezza. Despite a lack of engine and transmission options, Brezza easily took over the EcoSport. It enjoyed the pole position in the segment for long period, unit other carmakers decided to go all-in. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details

Now, the Brezza 2022 will be launched against a wide range of competition. It will have to do more than just catch up. The launch date has been scheduled for June 30 but a lot of details have already trickled down to us through leaked images and reports. Here’s what we know for sure about the Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Also Read - Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here’s what to expect

Interiors and Features

Steering wheel and features

Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. And that may not be a bad thing. The premium hatchback is loaded with features that can be seen in the leaked images of the Brezza as well. Also Read - Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

The Brezza 2022 will get the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno 2022. It is expected to get support for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Additionally, you might also get a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

The Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD). We can’t be sure if this is a feature that buyers would be looking for but its good to have an option. The Brezza 2022 will be getting cruise control along with other steering control options.

The Brezza 2022 will also finally get a sunroof. The competition in the segment has been gaining points for this feature. The new sunroof will be electric. Another good and useful addition will be a 360-degree camera view.

Engine Options

Buyers expecting diesel to make a comeback will remain unhappy. Maruti will continue with its all-petrol line-up. You might get a 1.5-liter engine that will come with mild-hybrid technology. This might help boost mileage which is important for buyers in this segment. In terms of transmission options, the Brezza SUV will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission instead of the old 4-speed AT.

Exterior Design

In terms of design, the Brezza 2022 will unmistakably look like a Brezza. The silhouette of the SUV will remain similar. However, there are various distinguishing elements. The front grille is slightly sleeker and the headlights also get Range Roverish daytime running lights with a slimmer headlamp cluster. The slimming and sharpening continues to the rear profile too with sleek LED lights. Overall, the panel gaps and contours look more refined.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 1:46 PM IST

