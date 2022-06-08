comscore Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors leaked in images: Check complete feature list
News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details

automobile

Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD) in the line of sight of the driver.

Brezza 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch soon. Credit: Team bhp

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV will be getting its most anticipated generational update in a few days. We have seen a lot of pictures of the new compact SUV spotted at the dealership and even during testing. However, there haven’t been a lot of images of the interiors of the car. Now, we have those too. The images gie us a good hint about the features that will be introduced with the Brezza 2022. Also Read - Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here’s what to expect

The most obvious deduction is that the Brezza 2022 takes a lot of inspiration from the recently launched Baleno 2022. We see a lot of equipment that has been borrowed from the latest version of the premium hatchback. For one, the digital instrument cluster has been borrowed from the Baleno. The steering wheel is almost identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom. Also Read - Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

Image: Rushlane

The infotainment screen also seems to be the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno. The unit supports both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. It is expected to get a wireless charging pad for smartphones as well. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to Kia: Check top 5 best-selling car brands in India

Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD) in the line of sight of the driver. This feature made its debut with the Baleno 2022. The car will be getting cruise control along with other steering control options. The SUV will also be getting automatic climate control.

Image: Rushlane

The new Brezza will get an electric sunroof. The inclusion of this feature will allow the car to compete with the other feature-packed offerings in the segment like the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue. Maruti Suzuki will also be packing a 360-degree camera view feature with the new Brezza.

Image: Rushlane

In terms of engine options, we might get a new 1.5-liter engine that will come with mild hybrid technology to boost mileage. The Brezza SUV will continue to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the car will now get 6-speed automatic transmission instead of the old 4-speed AT. Maruti Suzuki will also be including paddle shifters to provide better control to the driver.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 8:24 PM IST

