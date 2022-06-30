Maruti Suzuki Brezza Suv Launched In India At Rs 7 99 Lakh Check Complete Pricing Of Variants

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Brezza 2022 in India, a major upgrade almost six years after the outgoing model was launched. It will be competing with the likes of the new Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The Brezza 2022 is loaded with features in terms of tech and borrows a lot of design elements from the Baleno 2022. The new Brezza also gets some major updates on the exterior. Also Read - Brezza 2022 SUV launch today: Check all details about features, expected variants and more

Brezza 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company has already received 45,000 bookings. The Brezza 2022 SUV has been launched with six single-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options. The dual-tone options include Brave Khaki (Pearl White Roof), Sizzling Red (black roof), Splendid Silver (black roof). Also Read - Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores 3-star in crash test for South Africa model, Indian version got 'zero' in 2020

Variants and Complete Pricing

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV variants, hybrid powertrain revealed ahead of launch

The base variant of the Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There is a difference of Rs 1,50,000 in the ex-showroom prices between the manual variant and the automatic variant. All variants except the LXi version, will be getting an automatic variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza subscription service: The new Brezza 2022 will be available via a subscription service as well. The company has announced that the car will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,300 per month rental fee. This includes the cost of maintenance, insurance, vehicle registration and road-side assistance.

Brezza 2022 Features

Maruti Suzuki is calling the SUV “Techy” Brezza 2022 due to new feature set. The Brezza 2022 has introduced some segment-first features as well as the electric sunroof which has been one of the biggest demands from the consumer base.

Here are some of the features that the new Brezza 2022 SUV will be getting:

-Heads-up display

-Electric sunroof

-360-degree camera view

-Mood lighting (ambient lights)

-9-inch Smartplay Pro+ Display

-Suzuki Connect

-Fast charging 15W

-Cooled glove box

-Multiple USB fast chargers

-Tilt and Telescopic steering

-Flat bottom steering wheel

Engine Details

The car will be launched with the same 1.5-liter K-series engine. It will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. The company is claiming a spike in mileage up to 20.5 kmpl. The automatic variant will get six-speed transmission and the users will also get paddle-shifters for the manual mode.

Safety features

Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Brezza has also been upgraded in terms of safety. The Brezza 2022 SUV will be getting over 20 safety features. Here are the top safety features disclosed by Maruti Suzuki:

-6-airbags

-Hill Hold Assist

-ISP

-iSOFIX

-Reverse parking sensors