comscore Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh: Check complete pricing of variants
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza Suv Launched In India At Rs 7 99 Lakh Check Complete Pricing Of Variants
News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh: Check variants, features, more

automobile

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV will be competing with the likes of the new Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Launched

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Brezza 2022 in India, a major upgrade almost six years after the outgoing model was launched. It will be competing with the likes of the new Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The Brezza 2022 is loaded with features in terms of tech and borrows a lot of design elements from the Baleno 2022. The new Brezza also gets some major updates on the exterior. Also Read - Brezza 2022 SUV launch today: Check all details about features, expected variants and more

Brezza 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company has already received 45,000 bookings. The Brezza 2022 SUV has been launched with six single-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options. The dual-tone options include Brave Khaki (Pearl White Roof), Sizzling Red (black roof), Splendid Silver (black roof). Also Read - Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores 3-star in crash test for South Africa model, Indian version got 'zero' in 2020

Variants and Complete Pricing

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV variants, hybrid powertrain revealed ahead of launch

The base variant of the Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There is a difference of Rs 1,50,000 in the ex-showroom prices between the manual variant and the automatic variant. All variants except the LXi version, will be getting an automatic variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza subscription service: The new Brezza 2022 will be available via a subscription service as well. The company has announced that the car will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,300 per month rental fee. This includes the cost of maintenance, insurance, vehicle registration and road-side assistance.

Brezza 2022 Features

Maruti Suzuki is calling the SUV “Techy” Brezza 2022 due to new feature set. The Brezza 2022 has introduced some segment-first features as well as the electric sunroof which has been one of the biggest demands from the consumer base.

Here are some of the features that the new Brezza 2022 SUV will be getting:

-Heads-up display
-Electric sunroof
-360-degree camera view
-Mood lighting (ambient lights)
-9-inch Smartplay Pro+ Display
-Suzuki Connect
-Fast charging 15W
-Cooled glove box
-Multiple USB fast chargers
-Tilt and Telescopic steering
-Flat bottom steering wheel

Engine Details

The car will be launched with the same 1.5-liter K-series engine. It will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. The company is claiming a spike in mileage up to 20.5 kmpl. The automatic variant will get six-speed transmission and the users will also get paddle-shifters for the manual mode.

Safety features

Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Brezza has also been upgraded in terms of safety. The Brezza 2022 SUV will be getting over 20 safety features. Here are the top safety features disclosed by Maruti Suzuki:

-6-airbags
-Hill Hold Assist
-ISP
-iSOFIX
-Reverse parking sensors

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 1:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 30, 2022 2:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh
Govt to announce GST online gaming in August: Nirmala Sitharaman

Gaming

Govt to announce GST online gaming in August: Nirmala Sitharaman

Realme GT Neo 3 Love and Thunder Edition to debut on July 7

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 Love and Thunder Edition to debut on July 7

Google Pixel 7 series to support 4K selfie video

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 series to support 4K selfie video

Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover: Here's how

News

Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover: Here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

Govt to announce GST online gaming in August: Nirmala Sitharaman

Google Pixel 7 series to support 4K selfie video

Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover: Here's how

Apple M2 MacBook Air will be available starting July 15

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999