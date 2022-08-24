Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S Recalled In India Due To Airbag Issue How To Check If Car Is Faulty

Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between August 6 to August 16. The recall is being undertaken to replace the Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which is a rare case that might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced. Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for the replacement of the defective Airbag Control Unit.

How to check if your Dzire is impacted by this issue

Owners of the model can also visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Maruti Dzire