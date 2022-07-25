Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price hiked by Rs 6,000, all models will now come with ESP, hill assist

India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has hiked the ex-showroom price by Rs 6,000 in the existing variants of Ertiga and now it would cost Rs 8.41 lakhs in the national capital. With this new price hike, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will now come with added features in the form of ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard across all the variants of the MVP. Earlier, these features were only available in the automatic and top-end manual variants of the car. Also Read - From Kia Carens to Mahindra Bolero Neo, top 7 seater cars priced under Rs 10 lakh

“There is an Ex-Showroom price increase of Rs 6,000 in all the existing variants of Ertiga. The Ertiga will now have a starting Ex-showroom price of Rs 841,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi),” Maruti Suzuki India said.

The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 103 PS at 6000 rpm and a max torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 kmpl (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG). The Ertiga also gets a new 6-speed Automatic Transmission and a 5-speed Manual Transmission with the first-in-segment steering wheel mounted Paddle Shifters in Automatic transmission variant.

The Next-Gen Ertiga is now more stylish and elegant with dynamic chrome winged front grill, new machined two-tone alloy wheels and back door garnish with chrome insert. The Next-Gen Ertiga is now available in 6 color options with the introduction of two new colors – Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown and is sure to turn every drive into a stylish drive.

The Next-Gen Ertiga comes equipped with a 17.78cm (7 inch) new Smart Play Pro infotainment system, with an onboard voice assistant that can be triggered with the “Hi Suzuki” command. It also gets an In-built Connected Car Experience called Suzuki Connect with 40+ features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behavior, status alerts and remote operations.