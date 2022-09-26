Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched In India At Rs 10 45 Lakh Variant Wise Pricing Other Details

Maruti Suzuki India has finally unveiled the prices of the Grand Vitara from Nexa. The new car will be sold via the Nexa dealership. The Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara’s cutting-edge Intelligent Electric Hybrid powertrain with bestin-class fuel-efficiency, Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT technology is designed to appeal to a varied customer base. Vitara featuring new-age technology-driven comfort, convenience, and safety features is available. Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more

Announcing the prices of the Grand Vitara, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Designed to rule every road, the Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings and it has been widely appreciated by critics as well.” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Tata Nexon: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

The Grand Vitara can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 27 000

The Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid with a dual battery setup offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist, and Idle Stop-Start function. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l.

Safety Features

-6 airbags (Front, Side & curtain)

-Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) and

-Front and Rear Disc Brakes are standard across all variants along with ABS + EBD

-Hill Descent Control

-Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced safety and an optimum drive experience