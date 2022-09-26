comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Variant-wise pricing, other details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched In India At Rs 10 45 Lakh Variant Wise Pricing Other Details
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing

automobile

The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched

Image: Danny Dcruze/BGR.in

Maruti Suzuki India has finally unveiled the prices of the Grand Vitara from Nexa.  The new car will be sold via the Nexa dealership. The Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara’s cutting-edge Intelligent Electric Hybrid powertrain with bestin-class fuel-efficiency, Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT technology is designed to appeal to a varied customer base. Vitara featuring new-age technology-driven comfort, convenience, and safety features is available. Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more

Announcing the prices of the Grand Vitara, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Designed to rule every road, the Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings and it has been widely appreciated by critics as well.” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Tata Nexon: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

The Grand Vitara can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 27 000

The Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid with a dual battery setup offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist, and Idle Stop-Start function. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l.

Safety Features

-6 airbags (Front, Side & curtain)
-Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) and
-Front and Rear Disc Brakes are standard across all variants along with ABS + EBD
-Hill Descent Control
-Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced safety and an optimum drive experience

 

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 1:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 26, 2022 1:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing
News
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing
Top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 that you can buy on Flipkart, Amazon

Photo Gallery

Top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 that you can buy on Flipkart, Amazon

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Laptops

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

News

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Photo Gallery

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing

iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone