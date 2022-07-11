comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara pre-bookings open, first teaser video out: Watch here
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV bookings are open. The company plans to keep the momentum after the recent launch of the new Brezza in the compact SUV segment.

Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has finally made its new Grand Vitara SUV launch official and has also started the pre-bookings for the SUV. The company has put out invites for the launch event of the Grand Vitara. It has also revealed the launch date of the SUV which is 20th July. The SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and even its own cousin, Toyota Hyryder. The new SUV will be launched under the company’s premium dealership, Nexa. The new Grand Vitara will become the most expensive offering by the company after its launch. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki offering discounts of up to Rs 74,000 on WagonR, Alto, Dzire, more

Grand Vitara SUV Booking Details

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV bookings are open. The company plans to keep the momentum after the recent launch of the new Brezza in the compact SUV segment. Maruti has clarified that the new Grand Vitara SUV will fall in the mid-SUV segment. In order to pre-book the SUV, buyers can visit any Nexa Showroom or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com. The company will be asking for a booking token price of Rs 11,000. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details

Maruti Suzuki emphasized the idea behind the new SUV. In a statement, the company said, “Leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design & engineering and born from a legacy of legendary SUV capabilities, the Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, revolutionary powertrains , and segment-leading features is all set to make a strong statement.” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara will be similar to the Toytota Hyryder SUV that was launched last week. Both SUVs are built as part of the cross-brand deal between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in the year 2017. So far, the brands have launched Baleno-Glanza and Brezza-Urban Cruiser under this deal. We can expect a lot of similarities between the two cars. However, there might be some differences in the design elements such as the front fascia and the tail lamps.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed a new teaser video for the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the rear tail lamp section of the car. The Vitara will be using some horizontally placed lights. There’s just the Suzuki logo in between that’s keeping the lights from being connected end to end. Additionally, there is the Grand Vitara lettering under the tail lamps which is done in chrome.

We can expect Maruti to drop more teasers and information about the SUV in the coming days before the SUV is unveiled. Maruti will be offering the new SUV with hybrid powertrains making for a good option in the premium mid-SUV segment.

  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 1:38 PM IST

