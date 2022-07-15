comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: All teaser and features Maruti has shown us
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch: All teasers and features Maruti has shown us

automobile

The latest teaser proves that Maruti plans to offer some real SUV-like features with the Grand Vitara. The car will be getting ‘All Grip’ feature

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch in India

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch is happening next week and Maruti can’t wait to unveil what it has under wraps. The Grand Vitara SUV is an important car for the Japanese brand and there’s a lot riding on the company’s re-entry into the premium SUV market. Maruti Suzuki has revealed a string of teasers throughout this week. We also got a hint at the pricing of the Vitara. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

The latest teaser proves that Maruti plans to offer some real SUV-like features with the Grand Vitara. The car will be getting ‘All Grip’ feature which was teased in an earlier video. The All Grip feature seems to be a system that will help the car take on rough terrain. The video shows a drive mode selector. The knob shows two options: Snow and Sport as well as a lock button. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser video out: Watch here

Over the past week, the Grand Vitara SUV teasers have given us silhouettes of the car. The front grill, the headlamp cluster, the taillamps and even the side profile. The headlamps will be in a tri-element design, the taillamp occupies horizontal space on the tailgate to make the car look broader. There are also three small LED light columns that make up the entire taillamp cluster.

The front grill will have a massive Suzuki logo and a bold Chrome strip running from one end to another. Maruti Suzuki also showed us the outline of the side profile. The car will be substantial in size, compared to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. There is a sloping roofline that gives it a slight coupe like design.

Recently, the price of the car was also leaked by a publication. If the report stands true, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be undercutting the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in terms of starting price. The leaked report suggests that Maruti will opt for a starting price of Rs 9.50 lakh. This should be take with a grain of salt.

With just a few days left for the launch, we expect Maruti Suzuki to share more teasers of the Grand Vitara SUV. The new car is expected to turn the tables in the mid-size SUV segment.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 8:34 PM IST

