Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Suv Front Grille Seen In Latest Teaser Watch Video

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

automobile

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV front fascia is not revealed completely but we now know that it will be getting a tri-element headlamp cluster

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be launching next week. The upcoming SUV will be introduced on July 20th. The car’s launch was made official on Monday and the company has been a steady flow of teasers since then. The latest in the line of teasers gives a glimpse of the front fascia of the SUV. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser video out: Watch here

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV front fascia is not revealed completely in the new video. The new SUV from Maruti will be getting a tri-element headlamp cluster that is similar to what we saw in the Baleno 2022 launched earlier this year. However, the similarities end there. Also Read - Best-selling cars in India: Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, here are the cars Indians loved

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come with a chrome strip connecting the headlamp clusters. Maruti is also expected to use a new grille design on the Grand Vitara, one that is bigger than most of the current models the automaker has on sale in India. The Suzuki logo will also be placed on this very chrome strip. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

This is the second major teaser released by the largest car maker in the country. The previous Grand Vitara trailer gives us a glimpse at the side profile of the SUV. It highlighted the SUV stance. It will come with a high shoulder line, emphasizing its height. Similar to the Hyundai Creta, the Grand Vitara will feature a sloping roofline.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Bookings

The bookings for Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commenced earlier this week. In order to pre-book the SUV, buyers can visit any Nexa Showroom or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com. The company will be asking for a booking token price of Rs 11,000.

What else we know so far?
Maruti’s upcoming Grand Vitara SUV will be similar to the Toytota Hyryder SUV that was launched last week. Both SUVs are built as part of the cross-brand deal between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in the year 2017.

Looking at the latest teaser, we can make out that there will be some major differences in terms of the front fascia of the SUV. be some differences in the design elements such as the front fascia and the tail lamps.

In the launch announcement, the company also gave us a glimpse of the rear tail lamp section of the car. The Vitara will be using some horizontally placed lights. There’s a Suzuki logo in between. Additionally, there is the Grand Vitara lettering under the tail lamps which is done in chrome.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 2:41 PM IST

