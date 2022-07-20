comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch today: Watch LIVE stream, check what to expect
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch: Watch LIVE stream, check what to expect

automobile

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the new SUV will be getting a Hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain will be different from the mild hybrid technology the company has been offering

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will finally be unveiled today at an event organized by the company. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be entering a hyper-competitive market in India with current dominant players like Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. What Maruti brings to the table will be very important as the brand has had a history of dominating each category it enters. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

The Grand Vitara SUV launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube channel at 12 PM. You can also watch the event in the embed below.
Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

The Grand Vitara SUV will look similar to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV unveiled earlier this month. Both companies have developed the SUVs together but they will have numerous distinctive design and feature elements that will help them cover a broader range of the product for the buyer. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV will be sold via the company’s premium dealership Nexa. The car is expected to become the most expensive vehicle in the company’s line-up. Nexa has shared various teasers of the vehicle. Giving us a glimpse at the silhouette of the SUV as well as some of the powertrain and creature comfort features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Powertrain

Let’s start with the powertrain. Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the new SUV will be getting a Hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain will be different from the mild hybrid technology the company has been offering in other vehicles. This new drivetrain will have a dedicated EV mode, in which the car will completely run on battery. We have seen something similar with the Honda City eHEV variant. There will a normal ‘Drive Mode’ which will use both conventional fuel and the battery to move forward. This will result in much higher mileage compared to the car’s competitors.

What we know about Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti has also revealed that the new SUV will get the largest sunroof in its segment. That’s saying something because the Creta also has one of the biggest sunroofs on offer. The car will get tri element headlamps, a design similar to what we’ve seen in the 2022 Baleno. The taillamps will also occupy a major portion of the tailgate. The LED taillamps will run horizontally.

The silhouette of the Grand Vitara SUV shows a sloping roof line which gives the SUV a more sophisticated stance.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 9:23 AM IST

