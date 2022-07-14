Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will unveiled on July 20. But Maruti Suzuki is having a hard time keeping the car wrapped. The company has released a new teaser for the SUV. Furthermore, a new leak has even provided some hints about the pricing of the new Grand Vitara SUV. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

Grand Vitara SUV new teaser

The new video teaser of the Grand Vitara SUV showcases the tail lamp and the rear section of the upcoming SUV. Vitara will be joining the trend of end to end horizontal tail lights. There’s a sleek light band disrupted by the Suzuki logo in the centre. Additionally, there will three light columns on both ends. We haven’t seen such a taillamp setup on any of the previous Maruti Suzuki car.

Grand Vitara boasts of a strong stance and flawless rear design with an immaculate road presence, making it a truly dominating SUV. Stay tuned for the unveil, coming soon. Bookings open: https://t.co/p853L6dYxD#GrandVitara #ANewBreedOfSUVs #NEXA #CreateInspire #BookingsOpen pic.twitter.com/yhaKFiyURg — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) July 14, 2022

Grand Vitara Leaked Price

Maruti Suzuki is entering a segment that has been dominated by some of the best-selling cars across all classes of cars. In order to take on vehicles such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki is planning to offer a price advantage. A new leak suggests that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara might start at a price as low as Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The information, reported by V3 Cars, has been allegedly extracted from the source code of the Grand Vitara SUV microsite. If this report is to be believed, this will be the price of the base variant of the upcoming SUV.

Compared to Creta, this is almost a lakh cheaper, when compared to Hyundai’s offering for the base variant. Both Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Vitara SUV is expected to be priced in a similar fashion, depending on the powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed teasers for the front fascia and the side profile of the upcoming SUV. The company might reveal more of the vehicle building up to the launch.

Maruti Suzuki has also commenced the pre-bookings for the new SUV with a token price of Rs 11,000. The company is expected to make the car available just in time for India’s festive season sales.