comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV may be cheaper than Hyundai Creta
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Suv May Be Cheaper Than Hyundai Creta Report
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

automobile

Compared to Hyundai Creta, the price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is almost a lakh cheaper, when compared to Hyundai’s offering for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will unveiled on July 20. But Maruti Suzuki is having a hard time keeping the car wrapped. The company has released a new teaser for the SUV. Furthermore, a new leak has even provided some hints about the pricing of the new Grand Vitara SUV. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara front grille teased in latest video: Watch here

Grand Vitara SUV new teaser

The new video teaser of the Grand Vitara SUV showcases the tail lamp and the rear section of the upcoming SUV. Vitara will be joining the trend of end to end horizontal tail lights. There’s a sleek light band disrupted by the Suzuki logo in the centre. Additionally, there will three light columns on both ends. We haven’t seen such a taillamp setup on any of the previous Maruti Suzuki car.

Grand Vitara Leaked Price

Maruti Suzuki is entering a segment that has been dominated by some of the best-selling cars across all classes of cars. In order to take on vehicles such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki is planning to offer a price advantage. A new leak suggests that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara might start at a price as low as Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The information, reported by V3 Cars, has been allegedly extracted from the source code of the Grand Vitara SUV microsite. If this report is to be believed, this will be the price of the base variant of the upcoming SUV.

Compared to Creta, this is almost a lakh cheaper, when compared to Hyundai’s offering for the base variant. Both Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Vitara SUV is expected to be priced in a similar fashion, depending on the powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed teasers for the front fascia and the side profile of the upcoming SUV. The company might reveal more of the vehicle building up to the launch.

Maruti Suzuki has also commenced the pre-bookings for the new SUV with a token price of Rs 11,000. The company is expected to make the car available just in time for India’s festive season sales.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter services are back up and running after a brief outage
News
Twitter services are back up and running after a brief outage
Vodafone-Idea revises its Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea revises its Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Mobiles

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Lava Blaze is now available for purchase in India

Mobiles

Lava Blaze is now available for purchase in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter was down briefly and the internet had a field today

Vodafone-Idea revises its Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Lava Blaze is now available for purchase in India

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999