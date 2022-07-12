comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV side profile teased in new video: Watch here
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser video out: Watch here

automobile

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings for the new SUV. In order to pre-book, buyers can visit any Nexa Showroom or Nexa website

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki has revealed a new teaser for their upcoming compact SUV, the Grand Vitara. The company confirmed the launch on Monday and a day later we have a new teaser. This teaser gives us a glimpse of the complete silhouette of the side profile. The new SUV will be competing against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and even the latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder by Toyota. Also Read - Lenovo launches new Legion gaming laptops and Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser highlights the SUV stance of the vehicle. It will come with a high shoulder line, emphasizing its height. Maruti, in the recent teaser, shared claimed that the new SUV will have a “bold design”. Also Read - Best-selling cars in India: Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, here are the cars Indians loved

In the tweet shared by the Nexa Twitter handle, the company stated, “Bold design with innovation and new experiences awaits you. A new breed of SUVs is coming to NEXA. Introducing Grand Vitara.” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Bookings

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings for the new SUV from Monday. In order to pre-book the SUV, buyers can visit any Nexa Showroom or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com. The company will be asking for a booking token price of Rs 11,000.

Maruti’s upcoming Grand Vitara SUV will be similar to the Toytota Hyryder SUV that was launched last week. Even in the new teaser we can’t help but notice the similarities. Both SUVs are built as part of the cross-brand deal between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in the year 2017. So far, the brands have launched Baleno-Glanza and Brezza-Urban Cruiser under this deal. We can expect a lot of similarities between the two cars. However, there might be some differences in the design elements such as the front fascia and the tail lamps.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed a new teaser video for the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the rear tail lamp section of the car. The Vitara will be using some horizontally placed lights. There’s just the Suzuki logo in between that’s keeping the lights from being connected end to end. Additionally, there is the Grand Vitara lettering under the tail lamps which is done in chrome.

We can expect Maruti to drop more teasers and information about the SUV in the coming days before the SUV is unveiled. Maruti will be offering the new SUV with hybrid powertrains making for a good option in the premium mid-SUV segment.

  Published Date: July 12, 2022 6:04 PM IST

