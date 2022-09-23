Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more here

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to launch the new Grand Vitara in India on September 26, 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 53,000 reservations since the commencement of its bookings two months back. The Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild hybrid system producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre petrol unit with strong hybrid functionality that makes a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. The SUV will be available in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The top-spec Alpha+ will get LED projector headlights, three-point daytime running lights, a hexagonal-shaped grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and more. The upcoming Vitara is expected to be launched in India with an estimated price of Rs 9.50 Lakh. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Tata Nexon: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Powertrains

Maruti is offering the Grand Vitara in two major classificatios: Smart Hybrid and Electric Hybrid. Smart Hybrid is a system similar to what the company has been offering with SHVS mild hybrid while the Electric Hybrid will enable much more savings as it claims a mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl. Also Read - Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

The Smart Hybrid powertrain uses a 1462 cc engine that puts out 103PS power at 6000RPM and 136nM Torque @4400 rpm. This powertrain will be available in 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed Automatic Transmission. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Top 5 most fuel-efficient SUVs in India 2022

The Electric Hybrid uses a 1490 cc engine that can churn out 92.4PS power @5500 rpm and 122Nm of torque at 4,400 to 4,800 rpm. The electric motor offers 115.56 PS of power.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Features

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a panaromic sunroof with the new Vitara SUV. This is a first for the company in India. The car gets tri-element headlamps, a design similar to what we’ve seen in the 2022 Baleno. The taillamps also occupy a major portion of the tailgate. The LED taillamps will run horizontally.

The silhouette of the Grand Vitara SUV shows a sloping roof line which gives the SUV a more sophisticated stance. The 17-inch alloys and the squared off the wheel arches will also add to the butch appeal of the SUV.