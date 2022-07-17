comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Suv To Launch On Wednesday Will Compete Against Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Check Price
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos: Check price

automobile

The SUV will be sold only at the Nexa premium dealership of the company and can be booked with a token amount of Rs 11,000.

vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos: Check price Credit: Carblogindia

The upcoming New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is slated to break cover on July 20 and ahead of official announcement the company revealed that the new SUV will get a panoramic sunroof which is a new thing for the homegrown automaker. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also expected to get a newly designed front and rear end in sync with the company’s design language. The front end is expected to have LED DRLs and indicators with a new grille to match the SUV persona. It will get the legendary Suzuki AllGrip technology, which means the Grand Vitara will come with the All Wheel Drive system, adding off-road capabilities in the vehicle. Also Read - ​World Emoji Day 2022: Popular emojis in India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Price

The SUV will be sold only at the Nexa premium dealership of the company and can be booked with a token amount of Rs 11,000. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara should cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Features

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV will come with a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, front ventilated seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger and more. The car is tipped to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and ambient lighting. Also Read – Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser video out: Watch here

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Engine

Maruti Suzuki could equip the upcoming 2022 Vitara with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine including a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. For a strong-hybrid performance, the same 1.5L petrol engine can be clubbed with an electric motor.

Currently, Maruti only offers the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and S-Cross in the SUV segment. While the brand still easily holds the maximum market share in India, it is missing out on the SUV segment due to a lack of options. The new SUV from Maruti might give the brand the required teeth it needs to bite into the growing pie of the SUV segment in the overall automobile sales.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 17, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

World Emoji Day 2022: 5 popular emojis in India
Photo Gallery
World Emoji Day 2022: 5 popular emojis in India
Oppo to launch its first ever tablet alongside Reno 8 series tomorrow in India

Mobiles

Oppo to launch its first ever tablet alongside Reno 8 series tomorrow in India

Xiaomi to unveil its first car prototype in August: Report

automobile

Xiaomi to unveil its first car prototype in August: Report

Elon Musk says Tesla can lower its prices if inflation calms down

automobile

Elon Musk says Tesla can lower its prices if inflation calms down

Best 43-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best 43-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

World Emoji Day 2022: 5 popular emojis in India 2022

Oppo to launch its first ever tablet alongside Reno 8 series tomorrow in India

Xiaomi to unveil its first car prototype in August: Report

Elon Musk says Tesla can lower its prices if inflation calms down

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999