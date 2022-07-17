Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

The upcoming New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is slated to break cover on July 20 and ahead of official announcement the company revealed that the new SUV will get a panoramic sunroof which is a new thing for the homegrown automaker. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also expected to get a newly designed front and rear end in sync with the company’s design language. The front end is expected to have LED DRLs and indicators with a new grille to match the SUV persona. It will get the legendary Suzuki AllGrip technology, which means the Grand Vitara will come with the All Wheel Drive system, adding off-road capabilities in the vehicle. Also Read - ​World Emoji Day 2022: Popular emojis in India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Price

The SUV will be sold only at the Nexa premium dealership of the company and can be booked with a token amount of Rs 11,000. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara should cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Features

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV will come with a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, front ventilated seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger and more. The car is tipped to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and ambient lighting.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Engine

Maruti Suzuki could equip the upcoming 2022 Vitara with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine including a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. For a strong-hybrid performance, the same 1.5L petrol engine can be clubbed with an electric motor.

Currently, Maruti only offers the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and S-Cross in the SUV segment. While the brand still easily holds the maximum market share in India, it is missing out on the SUV segment due to a lack of options. The new SUV from Maruti might give the brand the required teeth it needs to bite into the growing pie of the SUV segment in the overall automobile sales.