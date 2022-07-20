comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will get some creature comforts like ventilated seats, a faux leather dashboard with dual tone layers, and more

Grand Vitara SUV

Grand Vitara SUV launched

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has finally been launched in India. The new car is taking on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. Grand Vitara will be available in six solid colours and three dual-tone colour options. The pricing of the new SUV is still not set yet. But Maruti is expected to start delivering the new SUV ahead of the festive season. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch: Watch LIVE stream, check what to expect

The Grand Vitara SUV is being offered through the Nexa dealerships. The Grand Vitara will be getting a new Hybrid power train. It will also feature All Grip technology that will enable it to take on rough terrain. Providing it more of an SUV DNA. The Hybrid technology and All Grip function will provide a leg up to Maruti to compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, there’s no availability of a diesel powertrain Also Read - Maruti S-Presso 2022 launched with enhanced mileage of up to 25.30 kmpl

In terms of interior features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will get some creature comforts like ventilated seats, a faux leather dashboard with dual tone layers, and more. The Vitara SUV will be getting over 40 connected car features that can be controlled via the Suzuki Connect app. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch: All teasers and features Maruti has shown us

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Powertrains

Maruti is offering the Grand Vitara in two major classificatios: Smart Hybrid and Electric Hybrid. Smart Hybrid is a system similar to what the company has been offering with SHVS mild hybrid while the Electric Hybrid will enable much more savings as it claims a mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl.

The Smart Hybrid powertrain uses a 1462 cc engine that puts out 103PS power at 6000RPM and 136nM Torque @4400 rpm. This powertrain will be available in 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed Automatic Transmission.

The Electric Hybrid uses a 1490 cc engine that can churn out 92.4PS power @5500 rpm and 122Nm of torque at 4,400 to 4,800 rpm. The electric motor offers 115.56 PS of power

Other features

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a panaromic sunroof with the new Vitara SUV. This is a first for the company in India. The car gets tri-element headlamps, a design similar to what we’ve seen in the 2022 Baleno. The taillamps also occupy a major portion of the tailgate. The LED taillamps will run horizontally.

The silhouette of the Grand Vitara SUV shows a sloping roof line which gives the SUV a more sophisticated stance. The 17-inch alloys and the squared off the wheel arches will also add to the butch appeal of the SUV.

  Published Date: July 20, 2022 1:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 20, 2022 1:44 PM IST

