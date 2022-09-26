comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more
New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

Maruti is offering the Grand Vitara in two major classificatios: Smart Hybrid and Electric Hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki is to launch the new Grand Vitara SUV in the Indian market today. The SUV will be available in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The top-spec Alpha+ will get LED projector headlights, three-point daytime running lights, a hexagonal-shaped grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and more. As per the leaked prices, the SUV will come with a starting price of just Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is currently manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka as part of the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Features

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a panaromic sunroof with the new Vitara SUV. This is a first for the company in India. The car gets tri-element headlamps, a design similar to what we’ve seen in the 2022 Baleno. The taillamps also occupy a major portion of the tailgate. The LED taillamps will run horizontally. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Tata Nexon: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

The silhouette of the Grand Vitara SUV shows a sloping roof line which gives the SUV a more sophisticated stance. The 17-inch alloys and the squared off the wheel arches will also add to the butch appeal of the SUV. Also Read - Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Powertrains

Maruti is offering the Grand Vitara in two major classificatios: Smart Hybrid and Electric Hybrid. Smart Hybrid is a system similar to what the company has been offering with SHVS mild hybrid while the Electric Hybrid will enable much more savings as it claims a mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl. The Smart Hybrid powertrain uses a 1462 cc engine that puts out 103PS power at 6000RPM and 136nM Torque @4400 rpm. This powertrain will be available in 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed Automatic Transmission.

The Electric Hybrid uses a 1490 cc engine that can churn out 92.4PS power @5500 rpm and 122Nm of torque at 4,400 to 4,800 rpm. The electric motor offers 115.56 PS of power. The Grand Vitara will now become one of the cars with the highest mileage in India. The Electric Hybrid drive train allows the car to achieve a staggering certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 9:02 AM IST
