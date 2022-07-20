Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of launch, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Maruti Suzuki has been trying to launch its Jimny 4×4 SUV for a long time and now the 3 door Jimny was recently spotted on the roads of Mumbai with Dubai’s registration plates. Shashank Srivastava, Maruti’s Executive Director also confirmed that plans are being finalised for the Jimny’s India launch. Srivastava said that the decision to launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India was taken after the tremendous response the company got for the 4X4 SUV at the Auto Expo of 2020. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023 in India, will compete against Thar, Force Gurkha

Srivastava said, “We will finalise our plans for the Jimny very shortly. We have collected very good feedback. We will look at possible specs, pricing, and timing of launch.” Also Read – 2023 Force Gurkha inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spotted, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti’s now-discontinued Gypsy in India. The Thar rival is an off-road alternative to Maruti’s SUV line-up that includes Vitara Brezza. Jimny will also take on the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha and more.

Maruti had introduced the Jimny SUV in international markets in 2018. The Suzuki Jimny sold abroad uses a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder, naturally aspirated K-Series petrol engine with 104 Bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 5 speed manual and 4 speed torque converter automatic gearboxes are on offer in the ladder frame equipped SUV.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

Meanwhile, the company’s Vitara has finally been launched in India. The new car is taking on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. Grand Vitara will be available in six solid colours and three dual-tone colour options. The pricing of the new SUV is still not set yet. But Maruti is expected to start delivering the new SUV ahead of the festive season.

The Grand Vitara SUV is being offered through the Nexa dealerships. The Grand Vitara will be getting a new Hybrid power train. It will also feature All Grip technology that will enable it to take on rough terrain. Providing it more of an SUV DNA. The Hybrid technology and All Grip function will provide a leg up to Maruti to compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, there’s no availability of a diesel powertra