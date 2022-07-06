Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Maruti Suzuki has been trying to launch its Jimny 4×4 SUV for a long time and now a new report has claimed that Shashank Srivastava, Maruti’s Executive Director, has confirmed that plans are being finalised for the Jimny’s India launch. Srivastava said that the decision to launch the all-new Jimny in India was taken after the tremendous response the company got for the 4X4 SUV at the Auto Expo of 2020. Also Read - Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4×4 SUV: Check images

Srivastava said, "We will finalise our plans for the Jimny very shortly. We have collected very good feedback. We will look at possible specs, pricing, and timing of launch."

Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti's now-discontinued Gypsy in India. The Thar rival is an off-road alternative to Maruti's SUV line-up that includes Vitara Brezza. Jimny will also take on the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha and more.

Maruti had introduced the Jimny SUV in international markets in 2018. The Suzuki Jimny sold abroad uses a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder, naturally aspirated K-Series petrol engine with 104 Bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 5 speed manual and 4 speed torque converter automatic gearboxes are on offer in the ladder frame equipped SUV.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has revealed its plans to unveil an all-new SUV as early as this month. The company has disclosed that it will be a mid-sized SUV, most likely, the cross-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that launched today. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two cars made by their South Korean counterparts.

Currently, Maruti only offers the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and S-Cross in the SUV segment. While the brand still easily holds the maximum market share in India, it is missing out on the SUV segment due to a lack of options. The new SUV from Maruti might give the brand the required teeth it needs to bite into the growing pie of the SUV segment in the overall automobile sales.