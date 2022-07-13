Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut next year in India, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti’s now-discontinued Gypsy in India and it will also take on the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha and more. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV to get India launch soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. Also Read - Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4×4 SUV: Check images

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Maruti had introduced the Jimny SUV in international markets in 2018. The Suzuki Jimny sold abroad uses a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder, naturally aspirated K-Series petrol engine with 104 Bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 5 speed manual and 4 speed torque converter automatic gearboxes are on offer in the ladder frame equipped SUV.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has revealed its plans to unveil an all-new SUV as early next week. The company has disclosed that it will be a mid-sized SUV, most likely, the cross-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that launched today. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two cars made by their South Korean counterparts.

(Source: Autocar India)