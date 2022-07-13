comscore Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut next year in India, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door May Debut Next Year In India Will Compete Against Mahindra Thar Force Gorkha
News

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023 in India, will compete against Thar, Force Gurkha

automobile

The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height.

Maruti Jimny (1)

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023 in India, will compete against Thar, Force Gorkha (Credit: carscoops)

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti’s now-discontinued Gypsy in India and it will also take on the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha and more. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV to get India launch soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. Also Read - Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4×4 SUV: Check images

Credit: carscoops

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Maruti had introduced the Jimny SUV in international markets in 2018. The Suzuki Jimny sold abroad uses a 1.5 liter-4 cylinder, naturally aspirated K-Series petrol engine with 104 Bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 5 speed manual and 4 speed torque converter automatic gearboxes are on offer in the ladder frame equipped SUV.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has revealed its plans to unveil an all-new SUV as early next week. The company has disclosed that it will be a mid-sized SUV, most likely, the cross-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that launched today. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two cars made by their South Korean counterparts.

(Source: Autocar India)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023
News
Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023
Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Mobiles

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

RBI fines Ola Rs 1.67 crores: Here s why

News

RBI fines Ola Rs 1.67 crores: Here s why

Nikon plans to stop producing SLR camera due to intense competition

News

Nikon plans to stop producing SLR camera due to intense competition

Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

News

Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut next year in India, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023

WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999