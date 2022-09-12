Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted testing in India for the first time, will compete against Mahindra Thar 5-door

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. In July, the 5-door Jimny was first spotted testing in Europe. Now, spy shots of the Jimny testing in India have been spotted online. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny three-door variant is already being manufactured in India and exported to other markets. The company earlier confirmed that it will be bringing the Suzuki Jimny to India as well. The company is expected to reveal the five-door Jimny to the Indian audience at the Auto Expo 2023 and it might launch the vehicle in the following months. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV spotted on Indian roads alongside current Thar: Watch video

The upcoming SUV is expected to come with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, steering-mounted controls, and the signature AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

The upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Check price, features and more

Meanwhile, Major auto maker Mahindra is planning to launch 5-door SUVs in the Indian market by next year. The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track.

For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors.