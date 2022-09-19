Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV to get AWD from Grand Vitara: Check expected launch date, price and more

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny SUV and now a new report has claimed that Maruti is readying a 5-door variant and it is expected to enter into production in 2023. In India, Maruti Jimny 5 door is likely to get AWD system from Grand Vitara, with multiple drive modes In India. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. Prices of Maruti’s compact off-roader are expected to begin from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to Jimny 5-Door: Top upcoming 5-door off-roaders for less than Rs 20 lakh

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

After the success of the 3-door Mahindra Thar, the Indian automaker Maker is reportedly planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version for the Indian market.

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra might retain the options of the 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine.

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have revealed new details. 5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. Interestingly, the 5 door Jimny will also be offered as a 7-seater. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha.