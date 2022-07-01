Maruti Suzuki New Suv To Be Revealed This Month To Compete With Creta Seltos Report

Maruti Suzuki has revealed its plans to unveil an all-new SUV as early as this month. The company has disclosed that it will be a mid-sized SUV, most likely, the cross-badged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that launched today. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two cars made by their South Korean counterparts. Also Read - Kia Seltos, Kia Carens help company achieve best monthly, half-yearly sales ever

A report by HT Auto has claimed that the new SUV will be unveiled in the third week of July. This news breaks cover on the very day Toyota India unveiled the Hyryder SUV. The report quotes Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited saying, “Yes, we will be unveiling our mid-size SUV in the third week of July. Production for the model will be in August and we will take it from there. This segment is quite large, it is 18 percent of the overall market. In the non-SUV segment, Maruti’s share is 67 percent but when you look at the overall market share, it has come down to below 50 percent. Reason primarily is that within SUVs, our market share is less.” Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS

Currently, Maruti only offers the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and S-Cross in the SUV segment. While the brand still easily holds the maximum market share in India, it is missing out on the SUV segment due to a lack of options. The new SUV from Maruti might give the brand the required teeth it needs to bite into the growing pie of the SUV segment in the overall automobile sales. Also Read - Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled: View pics

While Maruti has been tight-lipped about this new vehicle, we can estimate that it will be pitted against industry leaders Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hyryder will also be entering this segment soon with an offering of a strong Hybrid powertrain. Maruti, however, is expected to sell the cross-badged SUV with a mild-hybrid powertrain as seen in other Maruti cars such as the new Brezza. The name of the SUV might take over the brand of Vitara which Brezza dropped.