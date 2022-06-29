comscore Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores 3-star in crash test for South Africa model while Indian version got 'zero' in 2020
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores 3-star in crash test for South Africa model, Indian version got 'zero' in 2020

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback has scored three stars in the Global NCAP crash test. This car was tested for built for the South African market but it was manufactured in India. This is in stark contrast with the scoring of the model that was tested for the Indian market, which scored zero-rating for adult occupants. Also Read - India plans to introduce safety rating system for passenger cars soon

The first time the model was tested by Global NCAP was in 2020 for the Indian market. It scored a zero star rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. Global NCAP conducted the test following reports that the version of the car sold in South Africa had a better safety performance. The model that was crash tested for South African market was 985 kg whereas the one sold in India weighed in at 980 kg. The one tested for the Indian market had one airbag. Also Read - Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating: Nitin Gadkari

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in South Africa is fitted with two airbags as standard. According to the crash test agency, during the assessment the S-Presso structure demonstrated an unstable performance and the driver’s chest showed a weak protection level, marginally avoiding a two-star rating. Levels of child occupant protection showed the same performance as the version sold in India. The lack of ISOFIX anchorages, lack of a three-point belt in all seating positions, and the decision of Suzuki Maruti not to recommend a Child Restraint System (CRS) contribute to the poor child occupant protection score. Also Read - Kia Carens scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test: Watch video

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “The safety performance of the S-Presso in South Africa has been far from satisfactory and claims of improvement are not reflected in levels of child occupant protection which remain the same as the Indian version we tested in 2020. There has been significant progress with vehicle safety in the Indian market with a welcome requirement for the fitment of six airbags as standard. We hope that Maruti Suzuki will not apply a double standard for the vehicles they sell in Africa compared to those sold in India.”

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 9:48 PM IST

