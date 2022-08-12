Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India priced at Rs 7.77 lakh, 30.9km/kg mileage: Check details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday launched the S-CNG variant of its iconic sporty hatchback Swift. Powered by the advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the new Swift S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW (77.49PS) @6000rpm and max Torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm. The new Swift S-CNG aims to offer fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg, making it India’s most powerful CNG hatchback and the most fuel-efficient CNG Premium hatchback. Maruti Suzuki offers the widest range of 9 S-CNG powered vehicles, including Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, Tour-S and Swift. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1 million eco-friendly S-CNG vehicles so far.

“Brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven & tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg. This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. The Swift S-CNG is the right proposition for customers, looking for a peppy yet economical city drive,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Price

The new Swift CNG variant in India starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Swift CNG has been announced in two variants – Vxi and Zxi. While the former has been priced at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter has been priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Maruti Swift CNG Mileage

The new 2022 Swift CNG comes with an advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which delivers 57kW (77.49PS) of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 98.5Nm at 4300rpm, both outputs in CNG mode. The car has been rated to deliver a fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg. According to the company, its CNG vehicles feature dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system which aims to provide optimum air-fuel ratio for performance as well as efficiency.