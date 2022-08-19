Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

For the month of August, the largest carmaker in the country – Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 46,000 discounts on its Arena range of models for August 2022. For this month, cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange offers are available on models such as the Wagon R, the S-Presso, Swift and Dzire. However, there are no offers available on CNG variants of any model. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Swift to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki’s Swift manual trims get a total benefit of Rs 30,00 which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, while the AMT models get Rs 20,000 as a cash discount along with the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. Also Read - 2023 Maruti Suzuki WagonR unveiled: View pics of new WagonR

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The manual transmission variants of the Maruti Ignis are currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 28,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, the AMT-equipped version is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Also Read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Swift is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is eligible for a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and also gets an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The CNG version of the Wagon R gets only the cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, adding to Rs 18,000 in the form of benefits.

Apart from the models listed above, no discounts are offered on the Ertiga or the new Brezza. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices.