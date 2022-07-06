Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV to launch on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

India’s largest automaker – Maruti Suzuki recently launched new Brezza compact SUV in the Indian market and now the automaker is set to unveil its all-new mid-size SUV in the country on 20 July. Likely to be called ‘Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV’, the new SUV will be offered in mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Check details

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Price

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara should cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be retailed via the brand's NEXA dealerships and will go on sale this festive season.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Features

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV will come with a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, front ventilated seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger and more. The car is tipped to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, and ambient lighting.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Hybrid SUV Engine

Maruti Suzuki could equip the upcoming 2022 Vitara with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine including a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. For a strong-hybrid performance, the same 1.5L petrol engine can be clubbed with an electric motor.

Currently, Maruti only offers the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and S-Cross in the SUV segment. While the brand still easily holds the maximum market share in India, it is missing out on the SUV segment due to a lack of options. The new SUV from Maruti might give the brand the required teeth it needs to bite into the growing pie of the SUV segment in the overall automobile sales.

While Maruti has been tight-lipped about this new vehicle, we can estimate that it will be pitted against industry leaders Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hyryder will also be entering this segment soon with an offering of a strong Hybrid powertrain. Maruti, however, is expected to sell the cross-badged SUV with a mild-hybrid powertrain as seen in other Maruti cars such as the new Brezza. The name of the SUV might take over the brand of Vitara which Brezza dropped.